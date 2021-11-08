Nathan Broadhead reacts to Sunderland’s shock FA Cup defeat to Mansfield

Sunderland lost their fourth successive match in all competitions on Saturday when they were defeated 1-0 by Mansfield Town at the Stadium of Light.

The exact same scoreline was reproduced from the identical fixture from the FA Cup first round last season with the Black Cats struggling to break down Nigel Clough’s Stags.

An individual error from backup goalkeeper Lee Burge gave away the only goal of the game with Rhys Oates providing the finishing touch, but Nathan Broadhead was keen to focus on other shortcomings when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “It’s just hard to take at the moment and we didn’t really create much but they played the game well and at the end of the day we just have to stay positive and bring it back the next game.

“I think we need to improve on second balls and the dirty side of the game.

“I’m sure we will get it right. I want to feel pressure. I want to feel the lows and the highs as a football player so you have to expect that at this club.”

It does not get any easier for the Black Cats who welcome in form Ipswich Town to Wearside after the international break as they look to keep pace with the automatic promotion race.

The Verdict

The pressure is building on Lee Johnson’s shoulders week by week and even though the FA Cup will not have been of high priority, it was another very disappointing performance from the biggest club in the Football League. Broadhead admitted that they hardly created anything of note against a side sitting in 20th in League Two.

Johnson will be afforded time on the training ground to get things right before the return to league action on 20th November, but if things do not improve he could be out of a job by the turn of the year.