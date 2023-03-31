Nathan Broadhead has admitted that Ipswich Town may have to win all of their remaining nine league games in order to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

After experiencing a dip in form at the start of 2023, the Blues have recently stepped up their performance levels in League One.

Ipswich extended their winning run at this level to six games by defeating Shrewsbury Town earlier this month.

The Blues' scheduled meeting with Barnsley was postponed last weekend due to international call-ups.

Broadhead was one of the players who made a brief exit from Portman Road as he represented Wales in their clashes with Croatia and Latvia.

The forward will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence heading into Ipswich's meeting with Derby County tomorrow after scoring for his country in the former of the aforementioned fixtures.

With Plymouth Argyle set to play in the EFL Trophy final this weekend, the Blues will close the gap between them and Steven Schumacher's side to two points if they beat the Rams at Pride Park.

What has Broadhead said about Ipswich's promotion hopes?

Ahead of this fixture, Broadhead has made an honest claim about Ipswich's quest to achieve promotion.

Speaking to TWTD, the forward said: "It’s the business end of the season now and we just need to stay focused and be confident as we go into our final nine games.

"We’re right in the mix and hopefully we can pick up three points at Derby on Saturday.

"Last Sunday afternoon I was training with the Welsh squad and one of our coaches told me Forest Green had beaten Sheffield Wednesday.

"I was shocked to hear the news but, of course, I was happy as well.

"It’s developing into a good title race and it’s great to be playing a part.

"I think we might have to win every game to get automatic promotion, or at least go into every game with that mentality, thinking we need all three points."

The Verdict

If Ipswich do go on to win every league game between now and the end of the term, they will end the year with a total of 102 points.

This would be more than enough to secure automatic promotion as only Wolverhampton Wanderers (103) have amassed more points than this over a course of a League One campaign.

Will Ipswich achieve a top-two finish?

While this is an ambitious target, there is no reason why the Blues cannot continue to pick up wins on a regular basis as they are currently thriving under the guidance of Kieran McKenna.

Having provided six direct goal contributions for Ipswich in League One since sealing a permanent switch to the club in January, Broadhead will fancy his chances of playing a significant role in the club's push for a top-two finish as he has already shown that he is capable of making a difference at this level.