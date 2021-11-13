Nathan Broadhead explains his current situation at Sunderland

Nathan Broadhead is back fit and raring to go as Sunderland prepare to haul themselves out of a five game slump.

The Everton loanee has impressed in flashes at the Stadium of Light before picking up an injury at the end of September.

The international break has come at a good time for the Black Cats and Lee Johnson, allowing time to address their shortcomings and to get Broadhead back up to speed on the training ground before their hosting of Ipswich Town on 20th November.

The 23-year-old explained his approach to recovering from his hamstring injury when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “You have to take time and I was meant to be out for two weeks but I felt a little bit in there so I rested a few more weeks to get it right.

“It was a difficult time out and I’ve worked hard in the gym to try and get my fitness up. Hopefully I will be rewarded.”

With the unrelenting fixture schedule to resume as we approach the turn of the year, Broadhead will be a key figure at least from the fringes with Ross Stewart and Aiden McGeady unable to play every single minute of the campaign.

Alongside Leon Dajaku, Nathan Broadhead provides a bit of an unknown quantity at League One level to the Black Cats’ attacking contingent. Most opponents will be planning for the threats of Stewart, McGeady and Elliot Embleton but if the on loan duo can start contributing with goals and assists it will lighten the load.

The experience of Sunderland on a five game losing streak will be valuable to Broadhead in terms of getting used to the pressurised environment of senior football. With the 23-year-old’s contract at Goodison Park up at the end of next season there may the chance to act swiftly at the end of the loan deal should Broadhead gain admirers on Wearside.