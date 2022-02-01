Nat Phillips speaks out after sealing switch from Liverpool to AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth had a busy 24 hours on transfer deadline day as they brought in five new players to help them in their quest for promotion.

One of those was Nat Phillips, who has made the move to the Vitality Stadium on a loan deal from Liverpool.

Having previously been used frequently by the Reds during their defensive injury crisis, the player has found himself shoved on the sidelines and he has today revealed to the club’s official website that he found it hard to sit out – and wants more action with the Cherries.

The defender is likely to get much more than he would have managed at Anfield and Bournemouth are now well stocked in most areas for a proper promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Phillips himself could thrive with the chance to get on the pitch a lot more – and could shine as one of their best signings from the winter window.

Having not even managed a league game for Liverpool this season as of yet, the chance to get competitive football elsewhere will certainly have appealed him, especially given that the player himself admitted it was ‘hard’ to have to watch on from the sidelines.

Speaking about being out of the Liverpool team – and wanting Bournemouth minutes – the defender said: “I’ve had a period now where I haven’t seen a great deal of football or minutes. As a player, it is what you want to be doing, you want to be playing games so I’m hoping that I’ll get that opportunity here and hopefully I can repay it with some good performances.

“It is difficult when you’re not playing. I found it difficult.

“I think certainly after getting a taste for regular football last year, to then go back to not playing as much it is hard, but I recognise that I need to go and get some minutes elsewhere and hopefully this is a move that suits all parties and I’m really excited to be here. I’m hoping the club feel the same.”

The Verdict

Nat Phillips could be one of those signings who goes under the radar as a really good signing for Bournemouth, even if it is only a loan.

He won’t fly under the radar in terms of the fact he is a household name now because of his time spent playing for Liverpool but with the Cherries signing other players who could perhaps get more attention than him, it will allow him the chance to focus on his football, perhaps with less scrutiny.

Whereas at Liverpool, his performances were regular examined and probed because of the status of the Reds, at Bournemouth he could have more chance to focus on putting in some good showings and I think he is well capable of doing that given a good run in Scott Parker’s team.

He’s missed out on playing much this year and he will be desperate to get back into the thick of the action – and it could ultimately mean he produces some of his best football if given the chance.