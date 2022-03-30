Nat Phillips addresses Liverpool’s involvement during Bournemouth loan spell

Nat Phillips has revealed that his parent club Liverpool have remained in regular contact with the defender during his loan stint with Bournemouth, in conversation with the Daily Echo.

The 25-year-old, who has appeared seven times in the Championship since his January move from Merseyside, has immediately emerged as a regular starter and will be looking to play a big role in what remains of this season.

Featuring 17 times in the Premier League last season, the defender certainly impressed when called upon at first-team level at Anfield, with it to be seen what the next step beyond this campaign might be.

Speaking to Bournemouth-based outlet the Daily Echo about Liverpool’s involvement in his loan stint, Phillips said: “They keep tabs on me. They’re messaging me often asking how it’s going, whether I’m going to be playing, how I’m enjoying it, how life is.

“In terms of feedback, they’ve kind of left me to it, because at the end of the day, they don’t want to impede too much on Bournemouth and step on their toes and what they’re expecting of me.

“The main process of this is to get me out and playing football.

“As long as I’m doing that then they’re happy and I’m enjoying it and I think they’re happy for me.”

The verdict

Phillips is proving to be a strong addition at The Vitality Stadium and will be eager to get the campaign restarted after this international break, with the Cherries looking to secure automatic promotion.

It has been a successful spell with the Cherries thus far, with Phillips arriving on the south coast to bolster the club’s chances of securing a top-two spot, with Bournemouth certainly improving their chances to automatic promotion over the last couple of months.

Beyond this season, it remains to be seen what the future may hold for Phillips and his Liverpool career, as when summer comes, he will still have three years left on his deal.

Liverpool’s involvement in Phillips’ is only a good thing when someone is playing well, with the move proving to be a success as things stand.