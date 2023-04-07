Huddersfield Town assistant Narcin Pelach shared an image on Twitter showing the togetherness at the club as they recorded a third consecutive victory in the Championship.

Huddersfield's transformation under Warnock continues

When the experienced boss returned as Terriers boss earlier this year, few envisaged that he would be able to make the impact he has. He inherited a side low on quality, confidence, and they seemed destined for League One.

However, Warnock instilled a belief within the group, and they went to Vicarage Road on the back of surprise wins and Millwall and then at home to Middlesbrough. And, they made it three on the bounce in an entertaining afternoon against the Hornets.

Having fallen behind to a Yaser Asprilla goal, Jack Rudoni and Matty Pearson would put the visitors ahead, before Kian Harratt looked to have sealed an impressive away win. Britt Assombalonga would set up a nervy finish, as Daniel Bachman was sent off in a crazy stoppage time, but Huddersfield would stand firm.

The three points saw them move up to 20th in the table, a point above the bottom three, and there will be a real feeling among the group that they can achieve what seemed impossible just a matter of weeks ago.

And, that confidence was reflected in a social media post from Pelach, who shared a picture of the group in a huddle, along with the caption of ‘always together’.

More work still to do

As you would expect for an experienced figure, Warnock isn’t going to allow complacency to creep in, and he will be reiterating that the side still have a lot of work to do to get over the line this season.

But, they are in a fantastic position, and it’s something that seemed highly unlikely when Warnock came in, so it shows what a fantastic job he has done, and how the players have bought into what the boss wants.

Now, all attention will turn to Blackburn at home on Easter Monday. Facing another play-off contender would normally be a worry, but the Terriers are thriving as the underdog right now, and they will feel they are capable of another shock.