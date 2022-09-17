Narcis Pelach sends clear message to Huddersfield Town squad ahead of key Cardiff City clash

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Narcis Pelach has urged his side to show a greater level of intensity for this weekend’s must-win clash.

Danny Schofield was dismissed as head coach of the first team squad this week following a dreadful start to the new Championship season.

The 42-year old spent 10 weeks in charge, but oversaw only one win from eight league games before being sacked.

Pelach has taken interim charge while the club’s hierarchy gets to work on appointing a new manager.

The Terriers face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, with a result needed to start turning things around for the team.

The Spaniard has challenged his players to perform in the aftermath of Schofield’s departure as the side looks to close the gap to those above them in the table.

“We have to try to represent the club and the supporters, to connect with the people, because this is what football is,” said Pelach, via The Yorkshire Post.

“We have to make sure when we leave the pitch everyone has given maximum effort.

“This is all I care about now, this is what I am saying to the players. It is a fight game. We have to win.

“Every player has to win his individual battle on the pitch. The team knows the change we need and they’ve done it in the past. Something has to change quickly.

“We will try to make them understand it’s not enough, we have to do more – starting with me. We have to look the fight in the face because we need three points. We have to try to put the team in a better place for the new manager and ourselves.”

Huddersfield find themselves 23rd in the table after eight games in the season, with the gap to 21st Middlesbrough currently five points.

So a win over Cardiff would not take the club out of the relegation zone heading into the international break, but it could help give a potential new coach the momentum they need to get off to a good start in a hectic October schedule.

The Verdict

This team is definitely capable of performing at a much higher standard than they have done.

We know this because this is largely the same team that made it to the play-off final last season.

While a few players have departed, signings have also been made to keep the standard to a decent quality.

This is a squad that should not be dithering down in the relegation zone, but results need to be turned around quickly to avoid ending up in a scrap near the bottom of the table.