Stoke City head-coach Narcis Pelach has reached out to supporters on social media in the wake of the Potters' third consecutive Championship defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Pelach is nearly three months into his reign at the bet365 Stadium now, but fans are yet to be convinced by his tactics or team set-up so far, with their recent poor run of form leading to a lot more questions than answers for the Spaniard.

Stoke have failed to win any of their last six outings, with three defeats on the spin culminating in Elijah Adebayo's late winner in midweek that saw Pelach's men go home empty-handed, despite taking an early lead through Tom Cannon.

Narcis Pelach's Stoke City record so far (transfermarkt) Games managed Wins Draws Losses PPG 16 3 6 7 0.94

Things need to change quickly for the Potters as they tackle a busy winter schedule, with fellow strugglers Cardiff City up next on home turf, in what already feels like a huge game for both the club and the head-coach's future.

Narcis Pelach sends message to Stoke supporters on X

In an unusual move for many head-coaches or managers, 36-year-old Pelach has openly used social media to connect with Stoke fans and send them messages of support and thanks.

He took to X today to deliver his latest statement to fans, in which he explained his squad's feelings towards their poor form in recent weeks, and how they are working hard to rectify things in the upcoming games.

His post read: "Defeats hurt and late goals are hard to take, but we will find our way back.

"We are all disappointed with recent results and are reflecting, as individuals and as a team, on how we can improve.

"I have been pleased with the effort and attitude of the team, and we are all so humbled and grateful for the great support of our travelling fans.

"The next few days are about giving you something to cheer at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

"We will work as much as possible to improve and we will soon find ourselves in a good run of results.

"Vis unita fortior."

Pelach needs a win against Cardiff City this weekend

Stoke took a huge gamble by sacking existing head-coach Steven Schumacher and hiring Pelach back in September, and while the Spaniard could not help or affect the context in which he was hired, it did mean that he already started on the back foot from the beginning of his tenure.

Many Potters fans were pleased with Schumacher after the job he did last season, and while results had not been consistently great in the early stages of this term, his departure in the wake of a 1-0 defeat at Oxford United came as a shock to most supporters and neutrals alike.

Pelach's style of play is, in a way, very similar to that of the ex-Plymouth boss, with emphasis on a high-press and energetic forward play, but the team's defensive numbers have been very poor since his arrival, with Stoke heavily reliant on the form of Viktor Johansson in between the sticks to win them points in recent months.

While it is undoubtedly too early to consider that Stoke's chiefs could make another managerial change soon, this recent run has been alarming, and needs to come to an end as soon as possible.

The visit of Cardiff on Saturday to ST4 provides Pelach with a golden opportunity to put things right on the pitch, with the Bluebirds yet to win on the road so far this season, and Stoke currently just four points ahead of them in 17th position.

It is absolutely imperative that Stoke take all three points from that game, given their tough run over the Christmas period against the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley, and Pelach's future already seemingly in doubt.