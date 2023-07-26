Everton are currently leading the race to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees currently edge Napoli for the Italian winger.

The Serie A title holders currently need to raise funds in order to afford the asking price set by the Championship side.

The 19-year-old has enhanced his reputation significantly with his performances for the Whites over the last year.

Gnonto was signed for £3.8 million just 12 months ago from FC Zurich, but could be sold for much more than that this summer.

How much is Wilfried Gnonto worth?

Leeds are reportedly holding out for a figure close to £20 million in order to agree to sell Gnonto.

Napoli are currently unable to match that asking price, needing to sell players themselves in order to raise the required funds.

This gives Everton the edge at the moment in the race for his signature, with the Premier League side capable of meeting that £20 million figure.

Sean Dyche is believed to be a big fan of Gnonto, and is interested in what he can bring to the club.

The 52-year-old has identified a versatility to his game that could be key to helping improve his Everton side.

Everton stayed up at the expense of Leeds last season, finishing 17th in the Premier League table.

Leeds are now hoping to raise funds for their own potential transfer business, with £20 million seen as enough to convince them to lose one of their prized assets.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare last season?

Gnonto emerged as an exciting talent for Leeds last season, impressing many with his performances in the side.

The 19-year-old contributed two goals and four assists from 24 appearances in the Premier League.

However, he was unable to help steer the team clear of relegation having been offered limited game time in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Leeds slipped to 19th in the table, ending their three-year stint back in the top flight.

Daniel Farke has since been appointed as manager of the Whites with the task of leading the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It has been a busy summer at Elland Road, with a number of players having departed the team already.

Ethan Ampadu has arrived as the first summer signing for the club under the German.

The team’s opening game of the new term comes on 6 August in a clash against Cardiff City.

Is £20 million a fair valuation for Wilfried Gnonto?

Losing Gnonto this summer would be a blow to Leeds’ promotion chances given it is easy to imagine him performing quite well in the Championship.

However, a £20 million fee represents a great profit for the club that should soften the blow of his departure.

That is money that can also be reinvested back into the first team squad, which should be a net positive for the team if the money is spent well.

More signings are needed at Elland Road this summer if the side is to compete for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.