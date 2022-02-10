Napoli set to make permanent approach for Fulham star

Serie A outfit Napoli will make an attempt to recruit Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa but will request a discount as part of the deal, as per a report from Tutto Mercato Web (via Sport Witness).

The 26-year-old effectively handed in a transfer request to officials at Craven Cottage in pre-season due to his desire not to play in the Championship – and that proved to be the reason why he was left out of Marco Silva’s squad for their opening league game of the 2021/22 campaign against Middlesbrough.

This came as something of a surprise considering he was due to be one of the Cottagers’ most integral players this term – and he was included in the first team after that – making three league appearances before securing a move to the Italian top division.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have the opportunity to make this temporary deal a permanent one for a fee believed to be in the region of €15m, a cut-price deal they may be willing to pounce on with the Cameroonian signing a contract extension in the English capital before travelling across Europe, allowing Silva’s side to hold out for a respectable fee for his services.

An injury may have disrupted his progress in the latter stages of November and early stages of the following month – but he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Europa League outfit and played an integral part in his nation winning a third-place medal at the African Cup of Nations.

Even with a cheap deal in the offing though, with the Cottagers forking out a £22.3m fee to lure him away from Marseille back in 2018, Napoli are intending to try and reduce his permanent fee further according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The same outlet believe the Italian club will soon be in contact with Anguissa’s parent side regarding this agreement – and may be prepared to pay the full €15m needed to recruit him on a longer-term contract even if the latter refuse to lower their demands.

The Verdict:

You can’t exactly blame Napoli for wanting to get a better deal for themselves – because they already have the existing agreement to fall back on if they are unsuccessful in this mission to reduce his price tag further.

However, €15m is already cheap enough for a player of his quality and if it came to it with the Cottagers likely to be in the Premier League next term, Silva may be able to utilise him.

A man of his calibre will only help in their quest to stay afloat if they manage to get themselves back to the top tier – and he would cost them nothing except his wages considering they already have him on their books.

But you could also argue he’s already gone past the point of no return having expressed his desire to leave the club – trying to make an escape when the chips are down instead of playing in the second tier for a season.

Some may say this decision was taken with one eye on AFCON – but a midfielder of his quality is likely to be selected regardless of his current division and that’s reinforced by the inclusion of Middlesbrough’s James Lea Siliki, who has rarely played for the Teesside club in recent times.