Napoli are the latest club to show an interest in Leeds United’s Robin Koch, with the defender expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

Napoli keen on signing Leeds’ Robin Koch

The 26-year-old featured in 36 games for the Whites as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, in what was a tough year for all connected to the club.

Like many in the squad, Koch has been linked with a move away this summer, with reports stating that he could depart on loan, which would effectively be on a free as the German international enters the final year of his contract. It’s thought the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Frankfurt are among the clubs chasing Koch, who would be open to a return to the Bundesliga.

However, he could also have an offer from Italy, as Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Napoli are monitoring Koch.

The Serie A champions are expected to lose influential defender Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, so they will be in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and the update claims the Leeds man is one of two targets, along with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura.

It’s expected to be a busy few weeks for the Yorkshire side as they prepare for life back in the Championship, but the immediate priority is appointing a new head coach once the 49ers have completed their takeover.

Who will Robin Koch join?

It seems apparent that the former Freiburg man is going to have a big choice to make on his future, as there are plenty of clubs keen on him - and you can understand why. Whilst he didn’t always convince for Leeds, to pick him up on a free would be smart business, although if he is going in to replace Kim Min-jae at Napoli then it is big boots to fill, and the fans may want a more high profile arrival as well.

But, for Leeds, Koch is going to move on, and he has played his last game for the club when you consider his deal expires next summer, so whether it’s a loan or a permanent switch, he will be off.

Getting his wages off the books will be a big help to Leeds, and there will be more departures in the coming weeks. Firstly though, it’s about getting a new boss through the door, and there’s a lot of work to be done at Elland Road ahead of the season opener against Cardiff.