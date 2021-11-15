Napoli increase in confidence in their pursuit of Fulham midfielder

Napoli are increasing in confidence in their pursuit to make Andre-Franck Anguissa’s loan move from Fulham permanent, as per a report from Football Italia.

The report states that the Italian giants believe that they have a €15 million option to make the 25-year-old’s deal permanent.

Gli Azzurri are reportedly very content with this as they believe that his value would have doubled after his impressive start to life in Naples.

This would come as a big blow to Crystal Palace, who according to The Sun, have been weighing up making a move for the talented midfielder in January.

Should a move happen, then it would also come as a blow to The Cottagers, who would have been boosted by the return of Anguissa, especially with their Premier League ambitions.

The 25-year-old was a regular under Scott Parker last season, and whilst it was a season that ultimately ended in relegation, he consistently shone at Craven Cottage.

The verdict

Anguissa is someone who would give Fulham a massive boost next season if they are in the Premier League, as there is next to no chance that he will drop down to the Championship.

Patrick Vieira is building something positive at Palace at the moment, and if a move to the Premier League was on the agenda, then Selhurst Park is looking increasingly like a favourable destination.

However, Napoli are currently at the Serie A summit and are likely to offer Champions League football to Anguissa, which could be key.

Anguissa is an extremely talented holding midfielder who would boost, and add value to the majority of sides in the top tiers in Europe.