Napoli eyeing transfer raid for Fulham player

Italian giants Napoli have set their sights on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential transfer target for the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Inside Futbol.

Adarabioyo has been watched closely by the Serie A side according to the report but a move will not be made this month – instead they will wait for the 24-year-old’s contract to enter its final 12 months when the summer comes around to try and get a better deal.

It would not be the first deal that Napoli have done with the Cottagers either should they secure Adarabioyo’s signature, having signed Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa on loan earlier this season with a view to making it permanent.

Former England youth international Adarabioyo signed for Fulham in 2020 from Manchester City following loan spells at both Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion and played 32 times in the Premier League under Scott Parker last season.

The centre-back has remained a starting figure under Marco Silva, playing 20 Championship matches so far this season and scoring twice and has recently emerged on the transfer radar of Newcastle United, according to The Sun.

The Verdict

Although Adarabioyo’s contract expires next summer, Fulham have an option to extend it by a further year which will almost certainly be triggered.

That gives the London club some security over his future and it’ll be no surprise if there’s a host of clubs flocking to sign the defender in the summer.

But it also wouldn’t be a shock to see interest this month in his signature with a few weeks of the window left – Newcastle for one have already been unsurprisingly linked.

Adarabioyo can only keep doing what he’s doing for Fulham and the interest will ramp up, but Napoli may not have enough money to tempt the Cottagers to sell one of their prized assets in the summer.