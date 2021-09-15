‘Name your price’, ‘Best player on pitch’ – These fans react to display from Sheffield United man in Preston draw

Sheffield United couldn’t make it back-to-back league wins as they suffered stoppage time heartbreak against Preston last night.

A close range effort from Emil Riis in the 94th minute meant North End left with a point from Bramall Lane, and it will no doubt have frustrated all connected to the Blades.

However, there were some positives for the Yorkshire side to take, with new signing Morgan Gibbs-White once again shining. The on-loan Wolves man was outstanding in the 6-2 victory over Peterborough over the weekend and he continued that form in his second game.

The attacking midfielder gave the Blades the lead with a smart finish, whilst his movement and touches throughout were key to the team as they pushed for more goals.

It’s fair to say the 21-year-old has already made himself a fans favourite at his new club and the support were delighted with his contribution against Preston.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

gibbs white best player on pitch by a mile — H🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@houn5low) September 14, 2021

Gibbs white is filth to watch #twitterblades — babyshambles (@AshleyBagshaw) September 14, 2021

Surely Wolves will be recalling Gibbs-White in Jan 🥲 absolutely class — char (@charleyfentonxo) September 14, 2021

Gibbs-White doesn’t stop running either what a player 👍🏼 — James (@jjsum27) September 14, 2021

On a positive note how good is Gibbs-White, no chance Wolves don’t recall him in Jan🤣 — Cal (@cal1889_) September 14, 2021

Even if bash has lost both his legs he has to start, name your price for Gibbs-white — DominicWaddington (@DominicWadding2) September 14, 2021

Morgan Gibbs white best player in world — T Man (@_theow97) September 14, 2021