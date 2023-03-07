“Naive to rule out a return” – Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough and the West Ham job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could be a contender to take over as West Ham manager, if the Premier League club sack David Moyes, a report from The Express has claimed.

Moyes finds himself under fire at the Hammers right now, with Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Brighton leaving meaning they have won just three of their last 16 league games, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table, just a point clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, Carrick has worked wonders since taking his first job in senior management at ‘Boro back in October, guiding them from a relegation battle, to third in the current Championship standings.

As a result, this update has now claimed that West Ham could look to their former midfielder to take over at The London Stadium, if they part company with Moyes.

But could Carrick ever actuallly depart Middlesbrough to take charge of West Ham?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writes, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Billy Mulley

Michael Carrick deserves to be mentioned in association with Premier League jobs given the immediate impact he has made at the Riverside but it would make no sense if he was to move now.

Middlesbrough have all the momentum in the world and have a very real possibility in achieving promotion to the Premier League, whilst West Ham could go the other way.

I think if Boro remain in the Championship and the Hammers avoid the Premier League drop, we can have these kind of conversations, but as things stand, I cannot see this happening at all.

The grass isn’t always greener, as Nathan Jones has recently found at Southampton and with Boro thriving at the moment, it just does not seem likely that he would be lured away.

Can you get 20/20 on this Middlesbrough quiz?

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Josh Cole

While managing West Ham United is certainly an attractive prospect for any manager, Michael Carrick ought to steer clear of making the switch to the London Stadium at this stage of his coaching career.

Carrick has completely transformed Middlesbrough’s fortunes since being handed over the reins and will be confident in his ability to guide the club to promotion during what is his first spell as a head coach.

With the Hammers fighting for survival in the top-flight, there is a possibility that they will be replaced by Boro in this division later this year if they fail to step up their performance levels.

Although it would be naïve to rule out a return to West Ham in the future for Carrick, it is surely too early for him to become the club’s manager.

Toby Wilding

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a move such as this happen further down the line.

If Carrick continues to enjoy the sort of success he has with ‘Boro so far, then Premier League interest will surely come, and the chance to return to West Ham would surely be hard for him to turn down, given his strong connection with the club.

For the time being however, it doesn’t feel like it would make sense for Carrick to walk away from ‘Boro for a move to West Ham.

While his current side are in excellent form, the Hammers are badly struggling right now in the relegation battle, and at this stage of his managerial career, it would be a huge challenge to ask him to get them out of trouble, especially when he does not have a transfer window or pre-season to put foundations in place.

As a result, you feel he would be staking a fair amount of his reputation that he has build so well at Middlesbrough if he was to take on this role, and given the impact that could have on his attempts to get jobs in the future, that means this looks like it is not a risk worth taking for Carrick right now.