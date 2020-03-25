‘Nailed on for a permanent deal’ – These Swansea City fans have loved watching loan ace this term

Swansea City will be aiming to resume their play-off bid in the Championship when the season eventually resumes, with the Swans currently sitting three points adrift of the top six.

It has been a rollercoaster season for Steve Cooper’s side who topped the table at the end of August, but their form has been much more mixed since this initial success and a play-off spot is now the best they can hope for this term.

Swansea’s financial limitations mean they have needed to depend rather heavily on the loan market this campaign, and one player who has consistently impressed since joining the club on a temporary basis is Freddie Woodman.

The 23-year-old has played every minute of league action for the Swans since his arrival from Newcastle in August, with Woodman having established himself as fans’ favourite following his three penalties over the course of the term.

Woodman has recorded a total of 11 clean sheets during his 37 appearances for the south Wales outfit, with the former Aberdeen loanee’s excellent form having kept the likes of Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Erwin Mulder out of the side.

The ex-England youth international has also displayed strong distribution and shot-stopping ability during his time in Wales, with this resulting in Cooper admitting to Wales Online that he would love to sign him on a permanent deal.

It still remains to be seen where Woodman’s future lies beyond the end of the current campaign, but there can be no doubt that the goalkeeper has become a popular figure among Swansea supporters during his fine campaign.

Here’s what some Swansea fans have been saying about Woodman over the course of the season…

Early days yet but Freddie Woodman is already looking the business Done well to save a penalty & looks confident which is great to see He's done more in 2 games than Nordfeldt done all last season #Swans — Paul (@IceWithNoLemon) August 10, 2019

No matter what league we’re in next season, replacing Freddie Woodman next season is going to be next to impossible, I hope for some miracle we can keep him, he’s been phenomenal for us this season so far — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ashley_SCFC) October 28, 2019

Freddie Woodman is very quickly becoming my new Swansea City hero 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/DIhLqb5fA2 — Dan ✈️ (@danieljaws93) October 28, 2019

freddie woodman is absolutely nailed on for a permanent deal and i’m in love — jack jenkins🦢 (@scfcJenkins) February 4, 2020

Freddie woodman is the hero Swansea needs, sign him permanently. Give him whatever he wants! — Shanie (@ShanieDOfficial) February 29, 2020

One player who certainly didn't deserve to be on the losing side was Freddie Woodman. He's come in for some criticism lately, much of it unfair, so great to see him have such a strong performance tonight. That double save for the penalty was just superb goal-keeping. — Guto Llewelyn (@GutoLlewelyn) February 26, 2020