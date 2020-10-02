‘Nailed on’, ‘Bet my house on it’ – Many Sunderland fans concerned about one thing ahead of Charlton clash

Charlton Athletic announced the signing of Marcus Maddison yesterday and it appears many Sunderland fans are sure the playmaker will provide a decisive performance when the two sides meet on Saturday.

The Addicks have been very busy since Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover was completed and their transfer embargo was lifted.

Maddison, who has proven a destructive player in League One in recent seasons, was announced as their latest summer addition yesterday.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Sunderland after leaving Peterborough United earlier this summer but has now signed with Charlton on a one-year deal, with an option for a 12-month extension.

The Addicks welcome Sunderland to the Valley tomorrow as Phil Parkinson’s men look to make it three on the bounce in League One.

It remains unclear whether Lee Bowyer feels Maddison is ready to be utilised when the two sides meet on Saturday but Black Cats supporters certainly seem to be concerned that he could be the difference-maker.

Do these celebrities support Sunderland, Middlesbrough or Newcastle United?

1 of 14 Which football team does comedian Roy 'Chubby' Brown support? Sunderland Middlesbrough Newcastle United

Maddison has notched up 128 goal contributions in 212 League One appearances and many Sunderland fans have revealed on Twitter that they’re worried.

Read their reaction here:

just in time to score a hat trick against the lads on saturday😴 https://t.co/PASkNi1kWN — Ally Balfour (@allybalfourx) October 1, 2020

Nailed on to score tomorrow like. https://t.co/wrOTUjMdgf — Matty Corrie (@matty_corrie) October 2, 2020

Whack all your savings on who’s getting the winner on Saturday… #safc https://t.co/2xQdPWwXwR — Stephen Kennedy (@Scrivener30) October 1, 2020

He’s going to single handily beat us again. https://t.co/Me5iM1FyLQ — Connor Moore (@ConnorMMedia) October 1, 2020

I’d put my mortgage on him to score and win against us. Wouldn’t get much back either. https://t.co/F9I3gRgctg — Anthony Rand (@AnthLR91) October 1, 2020

Hundred percent scoring against us on saturday https://t.co/I9eyTWM5br — Adam Allsopp (@aallsopp01) October 1, 2020

Nailed on scoring against us on Saturday. Bet my house on it https://t.co/tNTvJD7zsE — KT (@KatieNicoll) October 1, 2020