Nahki Wells starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Norwich on Wednesday

Bristol City will be looking to back up their recent triumph over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship by securing a positive result in their showdown with Norwich City tomorrow evening.

The Robins produced an impressive performance on their travels to seal all three points in their showdown with Rovers.

Currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship, Nigel Pearson’s side will move above Norwich City in the league standings if they secure victory at Carrow Road.

Given that Norwich have won five games in a row at this level, the Robins will certainly need to be at their best in this particular fixture.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, we have decided to take a look at how the Robins could line up against the Canaries…

Having deployed the 3-4-1-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Pearson is likely to stick with this particular system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley will be aiming to claim his fourth clean-sheet of the current campaign against Norwich.

Kal Naismith will be partnered in the heart of defence by Rob Atkinson and Zak Vyner who has started in all eight of the club’s league fixtures.

Jay Dasilva and Mark Sykes will feature in the wing-back positions in this clash whilst Alex Scott will be accompanied in the heart of midfield by Matty James.

Andreas Weimann will feature in a more advanced role and will be tasked with providing some creativity in this clash.

The Austria international has already been directly involved in seven goals in the Championship this season.

Tommy Conway, who was named as the EFL’s Young Player of the month for August, will feature in a two-striker formation alongside Nahki Wells.

Wells will be brimming with confidence heading into this game after netting a brace in his side’s victory over Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Considering that he has now scored a total of 87 goals in the Championship during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Wells adds to this particular tally on Wednesday.

