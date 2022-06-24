Nahki Wells’ future at Bristol City: What is the latest news?

Nahki Wells has attracted interest from Preston North End after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign, as per BristolLive.

The 32-year-old has failed to hit the heights at Bristol City, that he did in a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers in the first half of the 2019/20 season.

Wells has scored 83 goals in 304 Championship appearances in his career, but has fallen out of favour under Nigel Pearson, only starting seven league games in the entirety of 2021/22.

The Robins may be glad to get him off the wage bill with one year remaining on his contract, however a loan move could be more feasible, which it seeming unlikely that the Bermudan will want to take a pay-cut, possibly on better financial terms at the moment, than he will receive in the remainder of his career.

As it stands, it is quite easy to pick out stumbling blocks in a potential permanent switch, however that also would have been the case with Freddie Woodman.

The glovesman had three years remaining on his contract at St James Park, but the Lilywhites landed him on a permanent basis to fill the hole left behind by Daniel Iversen.

With the likes of Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen and Izzy Brown departing Deepdale this summer, there is certainly spots to fill at the top of the pitch, with Sean Maguire and Ched Evans’ best years behind them at this stage of their careers.

The club’s pursuit of Andre Gray appears to have quietened down in the last week or so with Wells seen as an alternative option.

It seems clear that Wells is not in Pearson’s plans ahead of 2022/23, but the club may have to be smart if they are to successfully offload the striker.