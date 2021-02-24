Nahki Wells delivers five-word verdict in wake of Bristol City’s win at Middlesbrough

Bristol City striker, Nahki Wells, is revelling in getting on the scoresheet in last night’s impressive win over Middlesbrough.

With new boss, Nigel Pearson, looking on, Bristol City ended a run of six straight defeats in the Championship by stunning play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Famara Diedhiou struck twice in the opening 33 minutes, before Wells made it 3-0 before half-time.

Dael Fry would respond late for Boro, but the damage had been done and the Robins were comfortable winners to end a horrific run of form.

In reaction to the victory over Boro, Wells took to his Instagram story to deliver a brief assessment of his trip to Teesside:

Having moved back into the top-half of the Championship table, Bristol City attention switches to a trip to Swansea City at the weekend.

That will be Pearson’s first proper fixture at the helm of the Ashton Gate club, who sacked Dean Holden amid that run of six defeats, which also saw them crash out of the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield United.

As things stand, Bristol City are currently seven points adrift of the play-off places with 14 fixtures still to play.

The Verdict

Wells now has eight goals to his name this season, but he’s struggled for goals amid the club’s struggles in recent weeks.

Like how important it was for the team to get three points last night, it was important for Wells to get a goal after five games without one.

That will give him plenty of confidence heading into fixtures with Swansea and Bournemouth, which could be key if Bristol City are to keep within touching distance of the top-six.

