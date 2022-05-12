Nahki Wells’ Bristol City future becomes clearer

Bristol City have made striker Nahki Wells available for transfer this summer – but the Robins’ hierarchy are hoping to recoup some of the seven-figure fee they spent on the Bermudan in 2020, according to BristolLive.

Wells arrived at Ashton Gate from Burnley in January over two years ago, having spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

His Championship goal record of 13 strikes in 26 outings saw City pay the Clarets £5 million for Wells’ services, but the 31-year-old has failed to find his best form at the Robins.

Quiz: 24 facts every Bristol City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. Who is the club's all-time leading scorer? Scott Murray Arnold Rodgers Tom Ritchie John Atyeo

Wells scored 11 times in 50 appearances in 2020-21, but he did not go into the 2021-22 campaign as Nigel Pearson’s first-choice.

Despite playing 33 times for City in the end last season, Wells scored just three times, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench, and potential mid-season loan switches to Cardiff and Swansea City were turned down.

Loan moves this summer also seem out of the question as City are keen to sell the striker, but any potential suitor will have to pay a fee.

The Verdict

A lot was expected of Wells when he arrived in 2020 at Ashton Gate, but he’s failed to deliver as consistently as hoped.

11 goals in the 2020-21 season in all competitions wasn’t a bad return by any means, but Nigel Pearson clearly wanted to go in another direction and made that very clear by benching the Bermudan a lot.

And when it came to the final stages of the season, it was clear that the trio of Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo and Andreas Weimann were working very well and weren’t going to be split up anytime soon.

Wells could probably still find a club in the Championship to score goals for, but it would take a fee and the paying of what you’d assume is a decent wage to do so, and that may be difficult to do for many.