Nagy in: The Bristol City XI we expect Lee Johnson to name against Nottingham Forest

Bristol City slipped to their second defeat since the return of the Championship on Sunday as Sheffield Wednesday beat them 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

The Robins conceded two dreadful goals from corners against the Owls, with Nahki Wells grabbing a late goal that turned out to be little more than a consolation.

They now face Nottingham Forest, who are fresh off a comprehensive 3-1 win against Huddersfield Town and will be determined to boost their promotion credentials.

Johnson will know that he needs results over the next week, with fixtures coming thick and fast, if the Robins are to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

With that in mind, here is the starting XI that we expect him to name for the trip to the City Ground…

Niki Maenpaa was brought in to replace Dan Bentley on Sunday and produced some good saves. He was mistake-free against the Owls and you’d say that he stood little chance with either goal, meaning he looks likely to reprise his role.

Jack Hunt looks likely to start at right-back once again, though Johnson gave Zak Vyner some minutes against Wednesday as he looks to prepare him to make an impact in the run-in.

The City boss has often preferred Tommy Rowe to Jay Dasilva in games when he feels his side may be under the pump, so you feel he may opt for that change once again – particularly with Dasilva starting against Wednesday.

There may indeed be changes at centre-back as well after mistakes proved costly for City, with Filip Benkovic and Tomas Kalas in for Nathan Baker and Ashley Williams.

Speaking after the defeat on Sunday, Johnson revealed he felt his side were much improved and that may mean he sticks with the 4-3-3 system we saw against the Owls.

Captain Korey Smith will likely be in the heart of midfield and after his cameo Adam Nagy looks set to join him, alongside Han-Noah Massengo.

Do these 11 celebrities support Bristol City or not? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Jack Whitehall is a Bristol City supporter - True or false? True False

Callum O’Dowda has been a regular in midfield in recent weeks but he may get his rest against the Reds with fixtures coming thick and fast.

The Robins desperately missed Famara Diedhiou defensively on the weekend and he looks likely to come back into the starting XI, in a front three alongside trusted lieutenant Andreas Weimann and Nahki Wells – who grabbed a goal against Wednesday.

That means more time on the bench for attacking duo Kasey Palmer and Niclas Eliasson, which will likely frustrate the Robins supporters.

Benik Afobe made his first start in more than 10 months against the Owls but Johnson will want to be cautious with his fitness.