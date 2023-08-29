Highlights Leeds United's pursuit of Max Aarons and Nadiem Amiri has ended in disappointment, highlighting the need for players who are fully committed to the club.

The lack of midfield options is a concern for Leeds, with only four players in that position currently at the club.

Nadiem Amiri would have been a valuable signing for Leeds, as a talented attacking midfielder who can contribute goals and assists. However, the deal fell through, forcing the club to look at alternative options.

Leeds United have been no strangers to transfer collapses across the summer amid an ambitious window to ensure a return to the Premier League with immediate effect.

It is, of course, well-documented that Max Aarons had traveled from Norwich City to undertake a medical ahead an exciting capture that would have seen him reunite with ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke, only to "walk out" and sign for Bournemouth in the Premier League instead.

The Aarons pursuit came as a bitter blow but also a telling reminder that the Whites will only be well-served by players who are totally committed to the cause and dedicated to playing for the club despite noise elsewhere, something which they have found out from both transfer targets and present players as of late.

Unfortunately, though, Aarons is not the first and only high-profile name that Farke has missed out on this summer.

Leeds remain notably light in the middle of the park and just four out-and-out midfielders currently at the club in the form of Jamie Shackleton, Ethan Ampadu and promising duo Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray, the latter of whom has played next to every competitive minute available at the time of writing.

The dearth of options encouraged Leeds to pursue a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri, though that too has failed to come to fruition.

What is the latest regarding Leeds United's Nadiem Amiri transfer interest?

According to Sky Sports reporter Marlon Irlbacher, Amiri's potential transfer to Leeds is now off.

The journalist revealed that Amiri had visited Elland Road for "final talks" with the club, however, it soon emerged that finalised terms could not be agreed between the player and club.

As such, the deal is now dead in water after what Irlbacher defined as "crazy back and forth".

The Athletic's Phil Hay has provided an update on the situation too, disclosing that Leeds had agreed a £5m figure with Leverkusen for Amiri, though it has hinged upon the midfielder being willing to play in the Championship.

It is believed that the five-cap German international returned home without undertaking a medical or offering Leeds any indication of signing for the club.

There does not seem much chance of Farke landing Amiri following these recent developments, and he will likely have to set his sights elsewhere now.

Would Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri have been a good signing for Leeds United?

It is frustrating for any manager to miss out on a transfer target under these circumstances, but when it is a player of Amiri's pedigree, it will undoubtedly sting even more.

An attack-minded midfielder, Amiri had once emerged among the most talented young players in the whole of Germany, and while he is some way from living up to his potential, you feel that his talent would still shine through in the Championship.

Amiri is a creative ball-carrying midfielder who can frequently weigh in with goals and assists, and that is a profile that Leeds just do not have at the moment in that area of the pitch.

But it is hard to not commend the ambition they have shown by even trying so hard to sign Amiri, so it will be interesting to see who Farke pursues alternatively in the next two days.