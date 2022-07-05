Naby Sarr to Reading FC: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Reading will be looking to reach new heights in the Championship later this year under the guidance of manager Paul Ince who helped them retain their place in this division last season.

The Royals have already bolstered their squad by securing the services of three players this summer.

Tom Ince and Dean Bouzanis have joined Reading on a permanent basis whilst Joe Lumley has sealed a loan move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium from Middlesbrough.

With Reading set to face Blackpool in the Championship later this month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they make some signings ahead of this fixture.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for Reading is Naby Sarr.

According to Football Insider, Reading, Birmingham City and Kaiserslautern are all interested in signing the defender who is currently a free-agent.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good potential move, assess whether he would start for the Royals and offer an insight into his style of play…

Is it a good potential move?

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Reading as Sarr knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

During his career, the defender has made 103 appearances in the Championship and thus there is every chance that he will hit the ground running at this level if he seals a move to the Royals.

In the previous campaign, Sarr helped Huddersfield reach the play-off final by featuring on 21 occasions in the second-tier.

Would he start?

Sarr may need to prove his worth to Ince before earning a place in Reading’s starting eleven next season.

Whereas the 28-year-old averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.57 in the Championship, Reading centre-backs Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes were slightly more consistent as they recorded ratings of 6.74 and 6.61.

By making a positive start to his spell with the Royals, Sarr could eventually become a key player for the club.

What does he offer?

Sarr demonstrated last season that he is comfortable whilst in possession of the ball as he recorded a pass success rate of 80.4% in the Championship.

The defender also made 3.2 clearances per game and won 1.3 aerial duels per fixture.

Sarr is capable of offering an attacking threat from set-pieces as he scored three goals for Huddersfield in the previous campaign.