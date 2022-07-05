Naby Sarr to Birmingham City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

There is fresh positivity at Birmingham City following the appointment of new manager John Eustace.

The well-regarded coach has been appointed after the sacking of Lee Bowyer and will be hoping to have the chance to shape his squad over the next month or so – with the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign not far away.

According to Football Insider, centre-back Naby Sarr could become one of Eustace’s first signings at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham are said to be in a race with Reading and Kaiserslautern for the free agent defender, who left Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

But would it be a good move for the Blues? Would he start? And what could he offer? We take a look…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, it would help to bolster the Birmingham squad ahead of the new season.

There are question marks over the future of Harlee Dean while George Friend is a 34-year-old converted right-back and Nico Gordon is just 20.

Therefore, adding more quality in central defence makes a lot of sense for Eustace – particularly if he’s keen to play in the back three system that QPR utilised during his time as Mark Warburton’s assistant.

Sarr is a proven player at Championship level and after being released by Huddersfield, represents really good value on a free transfer.

Would he start?

He’d certainly be vying for a starting spot.

It remains to be seen what Eustace’s stance on Dean is, with the centre-back out of favour during Lee Bowyer’s tenure, but with a new manager at the helm, he could be handed a chance to re-establish himself at St Andrew’s.

That would leave Sarr competing with Dean, Gordon, and Marc Roberts for a starting spot, with Friend also capable of playing in central defence.

With those options considered, the Senegalese defender should be a regular starter in either a back three or a back four.

What does he offer?

He’s a proven performer at Championship level, with 100 appearances in the division under his belt, and certainly has the physical traits you’d be looking for in a centre-back at this level.

That said, the 28-year-old preferred style of play is as a ball-playing defender – someone that will get on the ball and look to bring his side forward either by driving out of defence with it as his feet or by trying to pick out a pass.

That can get him into trouble but in the right system, it can also make him a very useful asset both in and out of possession.

Sarr also poses a threat in the final third – both aerially and when the ball is on the ground – and that could make him a popular figure among Blues fans.