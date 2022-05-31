Naby Sarr speaks out on Huddersfield Town’s play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest

It was only heartache this time around for Naby Sarr at Wembley Stadium as Huddersfield Town were edged out by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was a surprise selection from Carlos Corberan at the centre of the Terriers’ back three, and he was substituted for Jon Russell in the 57th minute, as Huddersfield looked to take the game to the Reds.

Sarr’s contract expires at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, but he remained very committed to the cause when he took to Instagram to reflect on the defeat.

He wrote: “That’s a tough one…

“Hard to get over this.

“But it’s part of the life, move on and get better is the only way.

“Thanks to the fans for the support, the staff, my teammates for this incredible season.

“Everyone should be proud.

“We move, we trust the process.”

Sarr’s comments would suggest that a new deal is being discussed at the moment, and he will be a valued squad member for as long as Corberan persists with a three at the back formation.

With Levi Colwill returning to Chelsea this summer, Sarr’s importance in the squad will increase as a left sided option.

The Verdict

There were question marks over Sarr’s positioning for the goal, stepping out of the backline as he did, meant that Colwill had to dart across to try and cover Yates’ run.

Looking at the area of the pitch the ball has gone into and the angle of Yates’ run, it should have been in Sarr’s zone to deal with.

As injury problems have tested Huddersfield in the last few months, Sarr has stood up on the whole and he may continue as a backup player for the returning Matty Pearson next season.

Sarr’s ball playing ability, as a centre back, is more impressive than his defensive nous and that could see the Terriers look elsewhere this summer, if fresh terms cannot be agreed swiftly.