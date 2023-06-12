Naby Sarr has thanked the Reading fans for the support they showed him as he sealed a move to Qatari side Al Markhiya.

Naby Sarr secures transfer move away from Reading

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Royals right now, with the club still yet to confirm a new head coach despite strong links to Chris Wilder.

Whoever takes over will need to oversee a major overhaul this summer, as Reading prepare for life in League One after they suffered relegation from the Championship, with a six-point deduction from the EFL for financial issues proving costly for the team.

Like many clubs who were relegated, Reading were expecting to lose some key players, and Sarr is one of the first to move on.

The 29-year-old only joined the Royals last year, and he made 24 appearances in what was an injury-hit campaign for the centre-back. Whilst he struggled for consistency, Sarr was arguably one of the better performers for the club.

And, it was announced last night that Sarr has moved on, even though he had three years left on his deal with Reading. The former Charlton man has agreed a deal with the top-flight Qatari side, but he reflected positively on his time with Reading, as he sent a message on Instagram following the move.

“Thank you everyone at Reading for welcoming me and for everything , it didn’t work the way we wanted to but I would like to wish the club all the very best for the future and I have no doubt that success will be back for the Royals.”

Sarr will be missed at Reading

With the powerful defender still having a few years left on his deal, there would have been a hope that he would remain at the club, and there’s no doubt he would be a key player for the club in League One had he stayed. But, that’s not to be now, and he will need to be replaced this summer.

The message he sent shows Sarr enjoyed his time at the club, and whilst it didn’t end the way he wanted, nobody could doubt his commitment to the club over the past year, and it’s just a shame the injury restricted the impact he could make.

For Reading though, there are more pressing issues, as they need to get the managerial position sorted, and whoever comes in is going to have a big summer as they look to build a squad that can win promotion.