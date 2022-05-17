Naby Sarr issues emotional message as Huddersfield seal play-off final spot

Huddersfield Town defender Naby Sarr has issued an emotional message on social media after his side secured their place in this season’s Championship play-off final.

Having played the full 90 minutes of the first leg of his side’s semi final clash with Luton Town on Friday night, Sarr dropped to the bench for the second leg of that tie on Monday.

However, the centre back came off the bench with five minutes of normal time remaining in at the John Smith’s Stadium, to help the Terries secure a 1-0 win on the night.

That earned his side a 2-1 win on aggregate, sealing them a place in the final at Wembley on the 29th May, when they will face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League.

Now it seems as though that is something that has understandably left Sarr with a huge high following that victory over the Hatters.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning to react to that win, the Terriers defender wrote: “This is Crazy .. W E M B L E Y One last dance @htafc“

The Verdict

What a moment this is for Sarr and Huddersfield.

The Terriers went into this season among many people’s favourites for relegation, so to now be just one game from promotion to the Premier League is an incredible achievement.

Despite not always being a regular starter for the club since he joined, Sarr has still been a hugely important member of this team, so he too certainly deserves the opportunity to play on a stage such as this.

However, with his contract at Huddersfield expiring at the end of this season, you wonder if his comment about a final dance suggests he may be moving on from the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.