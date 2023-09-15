Highlights Tony Mowbray's contract with Sunderland has been extended by 12 months due to the team's top-six finish last season.

The contract extension was triggered automatically, and even Mowbray was unaware of it until his agent informed him.

Mowbray's deal now runs until 2025, and there are performance-based incentives included. He deserves public backing from the club after a successful first season.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland contract was extended by 12 months following the team’s sixth place finish last season.

According to Chronicle Live, this was a clause in his current deal that was triggered automatically after the Black Cats finished inside the top six.

This happened despite speculation surrounding his future at the end of the previous campaign.

Mowbray admitted that even he was unaware of the situation until he was informed by his agent.

It is understood that the veteran coach’s deal now runs until the summer of 2025, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman indicating that there are a lot of performance-based incentives in Mowbray’s contract.

Should Sunderland have extended Tony Mowbray’s contract?

Carlton Palmer believes that this is great news for Sunderland given how well the 59-year-old has done during his time in charge at the Stadium of Light.

However, he is puzzled by the lack of announcement from the club about the situation and feels Mowbray deserves to be backed publicly by the board.

“It’s fantastic news that Tony Mowbray has signed a one-year extension to his contract,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s still mystifying that the club did not announce this news.

“Mowbray had a clause in his contract based on Sunderland’s performances, it would trigger automatically a 12-month extension to his contract.

“The fans have taken to Mowbray, his style of play, developing the youngsters.

“All the speculation surrounding his future was unsettling, to say the least.

“So although the club have not come out publicly and backed him, this will hopefully quell the speculation and Sunderland can continue progressing and developing under Mowbray.”

Sunderland impressed many by earning a play-off place last season in their first year back in the Championship.

Mowbray took over in August 2022 after the sudden departure of Alex Neil right before the transfer window shut.

Sunderland had the youngest side in the entire division but still achieved a top six finish.

However, a 3-2 aggregate defeat in the semi-finals ended the team’s chances of gaining consecutive promotions.

Sunderland will be aiming for another play-off qualification this campaign as they seek a return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats have been outside the top flight since 2017, falling as far as League One since dropping out of the top division.

Sunderland have made a solid start to the latest term, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their opening five games.

Mowbray’s side are ninth in the table going into this weekend’s clash away to QPR.

Is Tony Mowbray the man to bring Sunderland forward?

Mowbray has been an excellent appointment for the Black Cats and deserves the contract extension he has received.

The speculation surrounding his future was unwarranted and an unfair reward for his fine first season on Wearside.

It was a difficult summer where the club struggled to achieve its aims in the transfer market, but this Sunderland team have still made a solid start to the new term.

Mowbray deserves to be backed, as he has proven that he can lead a promotion push at this level if he is given the right players.