Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Mystic and I love it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to Thomas Sandgaard message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to a post by Thomas Sandgaard which states that he is busy putting next season’s squad together. 

The Addicks are currently reeling after seeing the likes of Chuks Aneke and Ben Amos depart for Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic respectively in recent days and will be hoping to bring in some players of their own in the near future.

Of course the South London side have already been busy this summer, with Jayden Stockley having been signed on a permanent deal from Preston North End earlier in the window.

Now it appears that they could well be set to add a few more names to their squad as the recruitment drive heats up at the Valley.

Naturally Sandgaard’s update prompted quite the reaction from the Charlton faithful on social media earlier today.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Charlton Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

What was the score when Charlton Athletic last played AFC Wimbledon?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Mystic and I love it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to Thomas Sandgaard message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: