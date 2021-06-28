‘Mystic and I love it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to Thomas Sandgaard message

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to a post by Thomas Sandgaard which states that he is busy putting next season’s squad together.

The Addicks are currently reeling after seeing the likes of Chuks Aneke and Ben Amos depart for Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic respectively in recent days and will be hoping to bring in some players of their own in the near future.

Of course the South London side have already been busy this summer, with Jayden Stockley having been signed on a permanent deal from Preston North End earlier in the window.

Now it appears that they could well be set to add a few more names to their squad as the recruitment drive heats up at the Valley.

Naturally Sandgaard’s update prompted quite the reaction from the Charlton faithful on social media earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Can’t you just sign the whole Denmark squad? You must know the right people to talk to. Cheers. — David Ellis (@Fitoutboy) June 28, 2021

Late night tweets from the boss. Mystic and I love it 💉💉💉💉 — BD (@BD_2255) June 28, 2021

Never doubted it sir. I'm happy that we have an owner who cares, who has a plan and is doing things correctly. All these people panicking about no signings yet, let's wait until the first day of the season then see. COYA — Ian Wiffen (@cafc4eva) June 28, 2021

Love the drive for passion! Fingers crossed I hope we can attract the right individuals to get us back into the Championship ❤❤ — Osman Anthony (@OsmanAnthony) June 28, 2021

we love to hear it boss💥 pic.twitter.com/ApbFpTH45J — Jack🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafcjackk) June 28, 2021

We're ready boss! — Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) June 28, 2021

Our faith is with you Thomas – looking forward to the first season you have been at the helm — Mike Morgan (@mendonca5) June 28, 2021

In sangaard we trust 🔴⚪ — charltonfcboy (@charltonfcboy) June 28, 2021

Good to hear from you boss 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) June 28, 2021

Thomas Sandgaards Red Army 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Michael James Weaver (@Weaverfooty14) June 28, 2021