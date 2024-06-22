Highlights Swansea needs to sign a new goalkeeper as Rushworth unlikely to return, targeting Lee Nicholls from Huddersfield Town.

After taking over in January, this summer will provide Luke Williams with the chance to re-shape Swansea City's squad how he sees fit, and it's set to be another busy transfer window at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It's well-documented that Swansea's summer transfer window last year was a bit of a disaster with the club signing a number of players, with only a few making any sort of impact, and it's important that the club have learned their lessons from that.

This means that while recruitment is important for Swansea this summer, it's also equally important to get players off the books who aren't part of Williams' plans and there are a number of players who could depart SA1 this summer.

With that in mind, here are the 3 issues that Swansea City must sort before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Swansea City must sign a new goalkeeper

Swansea City hit the jackpot last summer with a loan move for Brighton's Carl Rushworth, but the 22-year-old has impressed so much that it looks highly unlikely that they'll be able to sign him again.

Ipswich Town, who recently won promotion to the Premier League, are interested in a move for Rushworth, and Swansea won't be able to compete with that, so they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

The Swans currently have Andy Fisher and Nathan Broome as their senior goalkeeping options, but youngster Broome is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, so he clearly isn't ready, and Fisher has shown himself to be unreliable in the past.

It seems as if Williams is aware that his side need to sign a new goalkeeper, and they've recently been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town man Lee Nicholls, and the fact he's addressing the need to sign a new shot-stopper will please Swansea fans.

Signing a new goalkeeper is arguably Swansea's priority this summer, and Williams will want a new keeper in the building when the Championship season gets underway at the beginning of August.

Swansea City must try and move Mykola Kukharevych on

Mykola Kukharevych's first season as a Swansea City player was somewhat underwhelming, and a move away from south Wales could suit all parties.

The Ukrainian striker was signed from Troyes last summer but struggled for a run of games and scored just one goal in 13 appearances for the Swans, with the 22-year-old barely getting a look in after Williams took over in January.

After Williams' arrival, Kukharevych made just one appearance, playing 27 minutes from the bench in a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town, and it's clear that the Ukrainian doesn't feature in the manager's plans.

With this in mind, Swansea should look to offload the 22-year-old in the coming months, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis.

During his time playing in Scotland for Hibernian, Kukharevych showed there's a decent player in there, scoring five times in 15 games, and at 22, there's still time for him to make his mark in the English game, so perhaps a League One loan could be beneficial for all parties involved.

However, if a club tried to sign the striker on a permanent basis, you can't imagine Swansea would stand in his way from leaving.

Swansea City need to sign a striker this summer

If Swansea are serious about moving up the Championship table then signing a new striker is a must.

Liam Cullen, Mykola Kukharevych, Jamal Lowe and Jerry Yates all led the line for Swansea at some point last season, and all four struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Swansea City's striker options 2023/24 - Transfermarkt Player P G A Jerry Yates 46 9 1 Jamal Lowe 35 9 3 Liam Cullen 49 7 5 Mykola Kukharevych 13 1 0

Not one of Swansea's forward options broke into double figures, a stark contrast from Joel Piroe's time at the club where he scored 24 and 20 goals respectively in his two seasons.

Swansea found a gem in Piroe, paying just £1million to bring him to the club from PSV in the summer of 2021, and they should be looking to repeat the trick again.

Prolific Championship goalscorers cost a lot of money, something Swansea don't necessarily have, so they're going to have to be smart and look to sign someone they can develop, instead of a ready-made 20 goals a season striker.

Williams addressed the need for pace when he joined in January, signing Ronald and Przemyslaw Placheta, and this summer is the time to address the need for a new striker.