‘My year has been made’, ‘Late Christmas present’ – These Derby County fans react to player update

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik is back training with the first-team as he closes in on a return to action.

The Polish international has had terrible luck with injuries since joining the Rams, with a knee ligament problem in February the latest issue he had.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Bielik, but he is making good progress, with the club sharing an image of the defensive midfielder speaking to boss Wayne Rooney at training today.

Obviously, the 23-year-old will still have work to do before he is under consideration to play, but it’s clearly a very positive step for Bielik and Derby.

The fans remember how good the former Arsenal man was for the club when he was playing, so they are obviously delighted that he could have a part to play for the team in the run-in.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

my year has been made — charlotte🐏 (@charlottetown84) December 29, 2021

The late Christmas present we all wanted… 🇵🇱🙏 https://t.co/3Y6cA9Wxz8 — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) December 29, 2021

Imagine we're within reaching distance of others tema at end of Jan and this guy comes back.. https://t.co/3TR3974HCa — Matija (@matijakrajnik92) December 29, 2021

Early birthday present if ever there was one 🖤🤍 https://t.co/LGrhn98zpq — Stefan 🐏🖤🤍 (@stefdcfc89) December 29, 2021

Can’t wait to see him back. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) December 29, 2021