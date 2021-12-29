Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘My year has been made’, ‘Late Christmas present’ – These Derby County fans react to player update

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik is back training with the first-team as he closes in on a return to action.

The Polish international has had terrible luck with injuries since joining the Rams, with a knee ligament problem in February the latest issue he had.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Bielik, but he is making good progress, with the club sharing an image of the defensive midfielder speaking to boss Wayne Rooney at training today.

Obviously, the 23-year-old will still have work to do before he is under consideration to play, but it’s clearly a very positive step for Bielik and Derby.

The fans remember how good the former Arsenal man was for the club when he was playing, so they are obviously delighted that he could have a part to play for the team in the run-in.

