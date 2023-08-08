The future of Ivan Sunjic at Birmingham City remains up in the air coming into the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The defender spent last season out on loan with German side Hertha Berlin, where the team suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.

His time in the German top flight ended poorly, falling out of favour with manager Pal Dardai.

His final appearance during the loan stint came in early March, with 10 games still to play in the league.

Does Ivan Sunjic still have a future at Birmingham City?

But since returning to Birmingham, he has been reintegrated back into the first team squad at St. Andrew’s.

John Eustace handed the 26-year-old a start in the side’s opening game of the new Championship season, a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs expects the Croatian to now remain with the Blues beyond the 1 September deadline.

He has highlighted Sunjic’s positive first performance as a promising sign, but is concerned over his current contract situation.

“I think we will [keep him],” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I think John Eustace came out Saturday and said he’d like to keep him at the end of the window.

“Again, it’s another one where the contract is up next year, he’s on high wages.

“My view would be that if we could get some money for him, assuming he’s not going to sign a new contract, then I’d sell him if we can get a replacement.

“But, I think in all likelihood, he’s probably going to stay.

“He was man of the match on Saturday, so he probably deserves to stay.

“I think he really adds something with Bielik in defensive midfield, so he’s another one we’d need to replace as well.”

Birmingham came away from their opening game of the new campaign with a point, with Siriki Dembele’s goal enough to seal a point in south Wales.

It has been a busy summer for the Blues, with a new owner taking the reins of the club.

Eustace has also added a number of fresh faces to his first team squad in order to improve the team’s competitive standing in the division.

But it remains to be seen whether Sunjic will remain beyond the 1 September deadline.

Should Birmingham City cash-in on Ivan Sunjic?

The defender could play an important role in the side this season, especially if his performance against Swansea is something he can repeat consistently.

But with just 12 months remaining on his contract, Birmingham risk losing him as a free agent in 2024 which wouldn’t be ideal.

If a good offer arrives between now and the end of the month, then the club will have to heavily consider cashing-in.

In any case, lining up potential replacements now would be a good idea just in case a team does show interest in making a concrete offer before the window closes.