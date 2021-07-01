‘My thoughts are with you all at this terrible time’ – These Sunderland fans react as former manager secures new job

He was tasked as the man to try and get Sunderland out of League One and into the Championship, but Phil Parkinson couldn’t do so and he paid the price in November 2020 by losing his job.

After just over a year as manager of the Wearside club, Parkinson was relieved of his duties amid a lot of fan pressure, with the Black Cats sitting in eighth position after 13 games but the style of football was generally frustrating supporters.

Regardless of how his time went at the Stadium of Light, Parkinson is still an experienced EFL manager having had success at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, but he’s remained unemployed since his Sunderland departure almost eight months ago.

That is until today though as he finally finds himself back in work, and he’s undertaken what could be one of the more exciting jobs in the English footballing pyramid.

There’s a lot of eyes on National League side Wrexham right now thanks to the takeover from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are investing money into the Welsh outfit and expanding the club’s brand in the process.

And they’ve decided that Parkinson should be the man to try and get Wrexham back into the Football League, which seems like a bit of a coup for a non-league club and considering Parkinson was at their club last, Sunderland fans have been reacting to the developing news.

All I’ll say is you will play 3-5-2 or 5-2-3 and it will be the worst football you ever seen. You wont concede many goals but wont score many either. All the best for the season lads. — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) July 1, 2021

Wish Wrexham and their fans all the best, but he was genuinely one of the worst managers we've ever had at Sunderland. Lacklustre results aside, the football itself was absolutely dire. He was also the mastermind behind getting rid of Aiden McGeady, League One's best player. — James Hepple (@ManWhoEdits) July 1, 2021

My thoughts are with you all at this terrible time, from a Sunderland fan! — Greeny (@ldgreen76) July 1, 2021

Good luck Wrexham you will need it — gary hollern (@HollernGary) July 1, 2021

Sorry @Wrexham_AFC fans. It won't be a fun season for you lot. My special condolences go to @Andy_Cymru https://t.co/oQ1x6XSnEu — James Haddrick (@JHaddrick93) July 1, 2021

Christ. Those poor Wrexham fans https://t.co/FisPpeWKtk — Hudson (@huds8118) July 1, 2021

Good luck with parky 😂😂😂 — RonanCawley01 (@RCawley01) July 1, 2021