Swansea City supporters have had to deal with their fair share of stressful transfer deadline days in recent years, and it looks like it'll be no different this time around.

It's set to be a busy day for Luke Williams' side as they look to bolster their squad, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see deals going right to the wire.

Swansea could also face interest in their key players, and despite having a small squad, exits can't be ruled out, so there's a lot that could happen between now and 11pm on Monday night when the window slams shut.

With that in mind, we've looked at how Swansea City's dream deadline day could shape up.

Selling Harry Darling

Now this is clearly controversial, but if Harry Darling makes it clear that he is not going to sign a new contract at Swansea between now and the end of the season, the club should cash in to avoid losing him for free.

At the beginning of the month, Williams admitted that talks over a new deal would be put on hold, and his future is up in the air at Swansea, not an ideal situation for one of the club's main assets.

Championship rivals Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in the centre-back, and if they make an offer then Swansea will surely be tempted to cash in this month, with it being potentially their last chance to make some money off him.

Harry Darling's senior career Club Seasons Cambridge United 2017-21 Bishop's Stortford (Loan) 2017 Hampton & Richmond Borough (Loan) 2017 Royston Town (Loan) 2017 East Thurrock United (Loan) 2018 MK Dons 2021-21 Swansea City 2022-

Nobody at Swansea will want Darling to leave, and in an ideal world he'd have penned a new deal months ago, but if he's going to leave on a free in a couple of months' time, then there must be a temptation to sell up and get some sort of fee for the 25-year-old.

Darling is one of Swansea's main assets, and it would be catastrophic if they lost him for free, so selling him in January could be a necessity.

Swansea have fallen foul of leaving players' contracts run down in the past, and they lost Joel Latibeaudire and Ryan Manning on free transfers in the summer of 2023, a mistake they can't afford to make again.

Buying Joe Low

If Swansea sell Darling and replace him with Joe Low it would surely be a good bit of business for the club, and it would put an end to the long-running saga which started before the transfer window opened.

Welsh international centre-back Low has been Swansea's main target this month, but Wycombe have been reluctant to sell him, as you'd expect for a side competing for promotion, and as it stands, the Swans will miss out on him.

Finances are proving difficult for Swansea to complete a deal for the 22-year-old, but if Darling was sold it would surely free up money to move for the Wycombe defender.

The last thing Swansea want to do is sell Darling and not replace him, but if Swansea could cash in on the 25-year-old amid interest from Sheffield United and use that money to buy Low it would be excellent business.

It's clear that Swansea want Low and signing him on deadline day would be a huge boost for the club.

Keeping Goncalo Franco

Goncalo Franco only joined Swansea in the summer, but after Matt Grimes' departure, he is arguably their most important player.

There has been no interest in the 24-year-old this month, but you feel as if it's only a matter of time before the Swans do receive concrete interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

Other than Darling, there aren't any other first-team players who have been linked with exits this month, perhaps indicative of their poor form in recent weeks, but Franco is a key player, and one they can't afford to lose.

Given the fact he's only recently joined, it's unlikely that he'll receive interest this month, but stranger things have happened and Swansea will hope no one moves for him on deadline day.