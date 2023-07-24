Carlton Palmer has given his prediction for Leeds United’s return to the Championship.

Leeds dropped into the second tier following a 19th place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Whites will be looking to make an immediate return to the top flight, having enjoyed three years back in the nation’s elite division.

Daniel Farke has been appointed as the latest manager at Elland Road, with the German tasked with turning things around at the club.

Leeds’ campaign gets underway on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City.

What has Carlton Palmer predicted for Leeds United this season?

Palmer has tipped Leeds to clinch the Championship title this campaign, earning automatic promotion in the process.

The former midfielder has backed the experience of their squad, alongside the work of Farke, to get the team over the line as league title winners.

“I think that Leeds United will win the Championship next season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“My reasons are the appointment of Daniel Farke.

“Daniel’s proven at Norwich, he knows the formula to get out of the Championship.

“He got Norwich promoted twice at a canter with less resources than will be available to him this season at Leeds United.

“Players like Liam Cooper, Cody Drameh, Stuart Dallas, [Ethan] Ampadu, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford gives them a nucleus of players who know the Championship very well.

“Elland Road will be a fortress.

“It will be a very difficult place to go to to get a result.

“If they get off to a good start, and like Daniel said, it will be very difficult for him right now until the transfer window’s shut to know which players he will or will not have for the coming season.

“Then January will be the window that he can address the positions he needs to and get them over the line.”

Leeds have been active in the transfer window already, but still have plenty of work to do.

Ethan Ampadu has arrived as the club’s first summer signing, arriving in a £7 million deal from Chelsea.

The Welshman is the first to join the club following the takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises.

However, more business is expected at Elland Road in the coming weeks, with Farke hoping to shape the squad to his liking ahead of the August deadline.

Ethan Ampadu's move has had a huge domino effect

Can Leeds United win the Championship title this season?

Farke’s excellent track record is a fantastic reason to back Leeds to do well this season.

While he led Norwich to a 14th place finish in his first year at Carrow Road, he had a lot more work to do to set the team up to his liking at the time compared to now.

This summer should be all that’s needed to build a promotion challenging side at Leeds given the talent at his disposal from the jump.

Leeds will face difficult competition for a top two spot this season, but backing the Yorkshire club to battle for the title makes a lot of sense based on how the teams are shaping up so far.