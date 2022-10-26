“My phone is on” – Paul Warne reveals “harsh words” and issues challenge to Derby players

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed he had some “harsh words” to say to his players after their goalless draw with Exeter City last night and has told them his phone will be “on all night if they want to come back at me”.

The Rams suffered a 1-0 defeat to League One promotion favourites Ipswich Town on Friday evening and Warne will have been hoping to see a response in Tuesday night’s League One tie against Exeter.

But his Derby side struggled to get going before the break and didn’t do enough to win the game at Pride Park – with the Grecians more than happy to take a point from Gary Caldwell’s first match in charge.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby Sport’s Dominic Dietrich after the game, Warne did not hold back in his assessment of the Rams’ performance.

He said: “I apologise, it’s on my head. I thought we were abhorrent in the first half. Didn’t have any energy in our press, didn’t put a tackle in. We just asked our players to just run, because our first half was so poor we were chasing it in the second.”

The Derby boss also revealed that he had some harsh words for his players at full time and challenged them to reach out to him if they wanted to respond.

“I’ve got no issue with players making mistakes,” explained Warne. “But I expect a level of effort and I didn’t feel like it was there. We need to get better but we’ve said some harsh words and I’m hoping there will be a reaction on Saturday.”

He added: “Nice people don’t win things in football. I have learned more about individuals and I’ve told them my phone is on all night if they want to come back at me.”

Derby are back in action on Saturday when they host Bristol Rovers at Pride Park.

The Verdict

This is a strong response from Warne but it’s clear he feels the players didn’t meet his or the club’s standards in last night’s draw.

We saw at Rotherham that he asks a lot of his players in terms of effort and fight, which is something those at Pride Park are going to have to get used to.

It’s still early days in his tenure and there may well be a teething period but these sort of moments should help them move toward where they want to be.

He wants a response from his players, we’ll see on Saturday whether he gets one.