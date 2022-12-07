“My opinion has changed” – Paul Warne makes honest admission about Derby County player

Derby County manager Paul Warne has praised defender Craig Forsyth and says that he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Forsyth is a natural left-back but has been forced to fill in at the centre of defence for the Rams in recent weeks due to injuries to Curtis Davies and James Chester.

The 33-year-old, who is approaching 10 years at the club after signing in 2013, has put in some outstanding performances in recent weeks, including being named Man of the Match for his display in the 0-0 draw with fellow promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park on Saturday, a game in which he made 12 clearances.

Derby currently sit seventh in the table and have the joint-best defensive record in League One along with Wednesday, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers, conceding just 16 goals so far this season. They have also kept eight clean sheets, with Forsyth a key part of an increasingly solid back line.

Warne is delighted with Forsyth and revealed that an interview the Scotsman gave after his appointment at the club, where he talked of his desire to impress the new boss, helped to convince him after initially being unsure.

“It’s amazing. When I first came in, you can only judge on what you see. I am not that guy who stays back late at night, shuts himself in the back office and spends hours watching reels of Derby County in 2015,” Warne told the Derby Telegraph.

“I wanted to give everyone a fair crack. You train at your best and I’ll decide. When I first came in I thought he looks solid but maybe not dynamic. That’s the truth.

“But my opinion has changed on loads of players. With Foz, somebody told me he did an interview when somebody asked him what do you think about another manager coming in.

“He said it was just somebody else I have to impress, but I will get in. So straight away, that’s a massive character tick for me. I thought I really like him so I maybe opened my mind a bit more. Then, as with every part of your football career, it’s luck, coincidence and opportunity.

“He had a chance to get in the team during an injury crisis and now he’s probably the most integral part of the team.”

Captain Davies is expected to be fit for the game against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, but Warne admits it will be hard to drop Forsyth.

“When I name the team or speak about the team it’s never shall we drop Foz. Never. Foz has been outstanding. He reads the game really well, he’s quicker than I thought he was and he’s been really impressive. I’ve been really pleased with him,” Warne explained.

“He’s brilliant to manage. Really calm and when you speak to him, it’s not like he’s an effer and jeffer or excitable. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s like yeah fine. He’ll just do it.

“Nobody in the dressing room is unmanageable. It’s just some that are more excited and emotional than others. Foz is just calm and in times of panic that’s what you need.”

The verdict

Forsyth has been excellent for Derby this season.

He stepped up when the team needed him the most and had used all of his experience to help tighten up the Rams defence.

We know how much Warne values players with the right attitude and it seems that Forsyth is exactly the kind of character who will thrive under his leadership.

It says a lot about the esteem Warne holds him in that he describes him as the most integral part of the team, especially considering some of the other quality players in the Rams squad.

But having spent most of his career in the Championship, Forsyth is more than capable of playing above the level and after earning Warne’s trust, he will continue to be a regular as Derby look to maintain their play-off push.