It would be fitting to describe the first few months of Georginio Rutter's time at Leeds United as a real baptism of fire.

That said, some would argue that such a sentiment is still putting it lightly.

Rutter was signed in January from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for a figure that could elevate all the way up to £36m, so there's been natural pressure and expectation for him to succeed and ensure the Whites see good on their investment.

But with Leeds profoundly struggling and eventually failing to stave off relegation back to the Championship and no shortage of managerial instability either, both frequent opportunities and rich form were not forthcoming.

Indeed, it wasn't until the final day of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur when Rutter finally managed to register his first goal contribution for the club by setting up Jack Harrison in an eventual 4-1 defeat, having only started once out of 11 games played.

Leeds are in a different position now, of course, as they're looking towards the top of the table instead of the bottom of it - needless to say, Rutter shares those ambitions too.

What has Georginio Rutter said about Leeds United's promotion goals this season?

When quizzed on Leeds' ultimate target in an interview with Sky Sports, Rutter outlined the same objective and emphasised what his side need to do in order to make it a reality.

He explained: "It's the target for everybody.

"We've had some good games, but we have to continue in the way we did against the likes of Millwall and Watford.

"Mentality is key, and we have to stay focused until the end."

"I don't think about anything else, My only dream right now is winning the Championship trophy with Leeds."

How has Georginio Rutter performed for Leeds United this season?

Leeds' promotion ambitions are becoming more realistic with the youngster finally beginning to find form.

After initially struggling to adapt to the Championship, Rutter opened his account during the emphatic 4-3 thriller away at Ipswich Town - and the floodgates have opened since.

He proceeded to score once and set up another to inspire a 3-0 rout over Millwall earlier this month before once again orchestrating Leeds' attack in an eventual triumph when they played Watford at home last week.

Rutter himself didn't score in the win of the same scoreline as Millwall, but he once again provided an assist - this time for summer signing Jaidon Anthony - while absolutely humiliating opposition defenders with his dribbling and trickery for good measure.

Will Georginio Rutter and Leeds United get promoted this season?

It's still hard to say so early on, but it's still hard to ignore that it really feels as though Leeds are kicking into gear now.

They've won two of their last three games 3-0 against stern and typically-resolute sides defensively, which provides a healthy indication of just how potent they're becoming in the final third.

It helps that players like Rutter and Dan James are improving in tandem, too, while the acquisition of Joel Piroe from Swansea City is undeniably outstanding business that's already paying dividends.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Bringing in the likes of Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Anthony among others is statement-sending recruitment too, and Leeds are now looking more and more capable of being vindicated come the end of the campaign.

Consistency remains the key, but if Leeds go on a run then it's hard to see who'll stop them.