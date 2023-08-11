It's been a mixed start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday under new boss Xisco Munoz.

In what was always going to be a tough first game back at this level, the Owls were defeated 2-1 at Hillsborough in their opening Championship fixture, handing Xisco Munoz a defeat in his first competitive match in charge.

The Owls, though, did make it through to the EFL Cup second round after a dramatic tie with Stockport County on Tuesday night.

The League Two side led the match until Tyreeq Bakinson's 97th minute equaliser, with Sheffield Wednesday going on to win the tie on penalties in the end.

The Owls will now face Mansfield Town in the second round of the competition.

Aside from things on the pitch, though, there have been plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the club recently, namely involving midfielder Momo Diaby.

Sheffield Wednesday linked to Momo Diaby

Indeed, with Xisco Munoz keen to strengthen his side, reports claim that Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign Portimonese midfielder Momo Diaby.

That is the case according to Record, via Sport Witness, who report that the Owls are set to sign the 26-year-old on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make his switch permanent next summer.

Despite those reports, boss Xisco Munoz remained coy when speaking to the press on Thursday.

When asked about Momo Diaby, Xisco told the media, via YorkshireLive: "One of the things is I try not to speak about players who are done.

"After we can speak about them.

"As I say the team is working hard and we'll see what happens."

With Wednesday reportedly closing in on Diaby, then, we thought we'd get the thoughts of former Owls' and England international midfielder Carlton Palmer on the deal.

Indeed, we asked Palmer whether or not Diaby was the sort of player Xisco Munoz needed for his midfield.

"Sheffield Wednesday are looking at signing towering Portimonese player Momo Diaby in the hope of solving their lack of mobility and height in midfield," Palmer explained to FLW.

"My only concern with this transfer - he has the height and the mobility - but has played all his football, to date, in Portugal.

"It's a low risk situation for the Owls, so nothing to lose and a lot to gain as I believe the deal is a loan to buy

"But, if I was Sheffield Wednesday, I know they've got to look in the bargain basement, but they need experienced players who have played at this level in the Championship."

Will Sheffield Wednesday sign Momo Diaby before their Hull City match?

Although reports suggest that a deal is imminent, with Xisco Munoz being so coy on the subject at his press conference, it may be that this deal does not get done ahead of Saturday's fixture.

At least not in time for Diaby to feature.

The Owls will hope to complete the deal as soon as possible, though, so this is certainly one to watch in the coming days.