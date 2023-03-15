Daryl Dike is finally starting to show his true potential in a West Bromwich Albion shirt having recovered from injury to earn a run in the first team under Carlos Corberan.

The American striker has not yet hit the heights that he did on loan at Barnsley in 2020/21, but they should not be expected of him just yet after the rough ride he has had with fitness issues since signing from Orlando City in January 2022.

Attacking injuries have increased the Baggies’ reliance on Dike in the last month or so, but the 22-year-old has stepped up to the plate and continues to look like one of the more exciting young strikers in the division.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has been impressed with Dike but has some reservations around the American playing in the Premier League in the future.

Albion have a way to go in looking secure a play-off berth this season and Dike could be a key player in deciding their fate.

When asked if he can see top-flight interest arising for Dike in the summer, Palmer said:

“Well he’s only 22, Dike.

“I like the look of him, he’s a very good player, he’s powerful, he’s quick and strong.

“My one worry is when I look at his past, he doesn’t play enough games.

“He’s always injured.

“His ratio for goals is good, maybe two, two and a half games he gets a goal.

“Every two games, he’s around that kind of ratio.

“But for me, it’d be a concern to pay big money for him until he starts playing regular football.”