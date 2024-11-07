This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Looking at Leeds United's start to the season, you could be forgiven for failing to pick out any flaws in their squad. But one certain factor is lacking in the Whites' system, with an attacking midfielder the target for January.

Leeds are highly likely to be there or thereabouts when it comes to automatic promotion, but Daniel Farke's side could still do with one more element in their squad, with the No.10 role lacking.

This was evident in Leeds' 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Wednesday night, as Farke's side failed to create a big chance on a tough night for Brenden Aaronson in the role.

The 49ers will surely be looking to invest going off Leeds' start to the season, and their ambition to return Leeds to the Premier League. Defeat to Millwall has provided a setback for Farke, but they still remain in the running, sitting third.

It may not be a busy window in terms of what the Leeds faithful are expecting, but some investment could go a long way in their pursuit of a top flight return in January, particularly in the No.10 position.

The question is, what does a Leeds perspective expect from the January transfer window?

Leeds United encouraged to source more creativity in January

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit, Kris Smith, has detailed what demand he would set out for the owners in terms of the January window.

"The 49ers were very clearly eager to add another attacking midfielder to the club in the summer window when we failed to sign Gus Hamer, and we were interested in Rolland Sallai as well and that would be my one wish going into the January transfer window.

"I do think we have enough goals in our current set-up, but there are some instances where I do think someone that's capable of drifting in from the right-hand side, like Farke had with Emi Buendia, would be perfect for us.

"Obviously, it's a tad ambitious for us to even think someone like Buendia would drop down to the Championship, but that profile of player is lacking in this Leeds team. I do think it would add a lot more balance and variety to how we set up against teams.

"There are more than enough players out there that would fit the criteria for Leeds and give us that boost in attacking midfield, and I think the willingness for the 49ers to start shopping abroad, should allow us to find the right standard of player in the new year."

Variety could be Leeds' perfect recipe for promotion

Leeds, under Farke, have a particular way of playing - dominating possession and committing full-backs forwards in support of an attacking quartet.

This is seemingly working for Farke, but the addition of a player who has the likeliness of Buendia could be ideal for his ability to adapt to situations - his wingers are all quite alike, whilst Aaronson provides energy centrally but not much craft.

The reality is looking likely that the aim will be for an attacking midfielder in January, and although Aaronson's recent impact has been solid, they could opt for more variety.

Aaronson's statistics in the 3-0 win against Plymouth Argyle, as per FotMob Goals 1 Chances created 2 Accurate passes % 26/27 (96%) Passes into final third 5 Successful dribbles % 1/2 (50%)

From a Leeds point of view, their defence doesn't seem like it needs too much improvement beyond centre-back depth, so the forefront of their business should be aimed at giving Aaronson some competition for the attacking midfielder position in Farke's team.

Judging by the result against Millwall, it's a must rather than a bonus.

A major signing would just send a message of intent to the rest of the league that this Leeds side aren't sticking around anytime soon and don't want a repeat of last season's mistakes.