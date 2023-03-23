Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi has revealed that it would be "ideal" if he was to remain at Fratton Park beyond this summer, in conversation with Hampshire Live.

The 22-year-old is set to see his current deal with Pompey expire in the summer and has admitted that talks surrounding his future have started as the League One campaign enters its concluding stages.

The young holding midfielder has been out of action in recent months because of a knee injury but returned to the pitch on Tuesday evening, managing 90 minutes against Bournemouth in the Hampshire Cup.

Prior to the opening of the January transfer window, it emerged that Championship interest had surfaced for the exciting midfield operator.

As detailed in a previous report from The News, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and West Brom set their sights on the 22-year-old during the January transfer window, as it remains to be seen how much interest there will be when his current deal expires.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about his contract situation, Mingi said: "There have been talks behind the scenes, but I just leave that all to my agent and let him take care of that.

"My main concern is just about getting back and getting fit and playing again.

"If I could stay it would be ideal. This club gave me my first breakthrough and my first League One start. It holds a massive place in my heart, but I’ve got to leave that to the higher powers that be."

The verdict

Still just 22 years of age and showing impressive signs for Portsmouth during the early stages of the campaign, it was no surprise that Mingi had admirers in the Championship during the January transfer window.

He is an athletic and technically-gifted midfield operator who you would back to cut it at Championship level if given a chance, whilst it would be no shock if he is still generating interest from the second-tier.

His comments about his future have to come as a boost for Portsmouth, however, there is still lots of time for things to change and lots of possibilities that could come about.

Only just returning from injury, Mingi will be fully focused on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible to give his side the best possible platform to build upon for the next campaign.

Arriving at Fratton Park in late 2021, the midfielder has progressed well and is evidently content with how his development has played out thus far.