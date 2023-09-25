Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter's Leeds partnership has taken a new form off the field after another superb attacking display at the weekend.

Rutter suffered some hardship in the famous white shirt last season as Leeds were relegated, though this season has seen him afforded a chance in the second-tier - and with the signing of Piroe, it's an outstanding Championship front line. Piroe had scored 41 goals in just 88 league games for Swansea before his big move to Elland Road, where he had been highly heralded for the South Wales club.

But with Rutter and himself both on top form recently, fans have begun to praise him already at Leeds - with that going between the players after a rout over Watford.

What has Joel Piroe said about Georginio Rutter?

Rutter posted on Instagram with a picture of himself clapping his club’s badge, with the caption: “+3, Big win, clean sheet. Thanks for the Amazing support.”

Various teammates commented on the post, including teammates Willy Gnonto, Liam Cooper and Jaidon Anthony. However, it was Piroe’s comment that was the star of the show, with the Dutchman saying: “Mon Petit Frere”, followed by a love heart emoji. That translates to ‘my little brother’ - and it certainly mirrors the relationship the duo have on the pitch.

Have Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter been revolutionary for Leeds United?

Piroe’s arrival has certainly been nothing short of superb. He scored on his debut at Ipswich Town, before following that up with a brace against Millwall and his first Elland Road goal against Watford at the weekend.

Four goals in five games is an outstanding record for someone who has just joined a new club, and with the likes of Rutter up front to support him, Piroe and the Frenchman could forge a top-notch partnership.

Rutter, meanwhile, had a slow start to life at Elland Road, but his first goal also came against Ipswich - and with a goal against Millwall and an assist for Anthony’s goal to wrap up victory against the Hornets, it’s just about the same trajectory for the duo to have burst through the ranks - and there is huge excitement building through west Yorkshire if the season continues to go the way it has been with no defeats in five games for the Whites.

How have Leeds been faring in general in the Championship?

Fans will have been fearing the worst for Leeds when they drew with West Bromwich Albion to go 19th on the third gameweek of the season. But a run of three wins and two draws since - including that 4-3 win at Ipswich - has seen Daniel Farke’s men climb the table with ease.

Having played Millwall, Hull and Watford in their previous three games, the trio are all expected to be at least pushing for the play-offs somewhat this season - and seven points from those nine games is a very good return for the Elland Road outfit.

With Southampton, QPR and Bristol City up next, it could be an easy sprint to another nine point-haul, which would certainly put Leeds in with a closer shout of halting the leading pack.