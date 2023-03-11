“My injury record speaks for itself” – 28-year-old sends clear message to Millwall supporters ahead of run-in

Millwall are in a very strong position to finish in the Championship play-offs this season despite losing to Norwich City last weekend.

The Lions have shown a lot of promise under Gary Rowett in recent campaigns and that has culminated in them becoming a far more upwardly mobile second tier club.

Millwall have been able to establish some consistency in their playing squad which will only have increased determination to go one better and secure a top six berth this season.

The upcoming schedule may be a concern to some second tier clubs and their key players but Jake Cooper views it as favourable for his own performance.

The 28-year-old explained why when he spoke to NewsAtDen, quotes via Southwark News.

He said: “I enjoy it when it’s like that.

“I think it’s one of my strengths.

“I think I almost come into my own when the season gets to this point, when the schedule thickens up and the games are coming thick and fast.

“I really enjoy it.

“I think I’m very reliable and my injury record speaks for itself, so the more games the better for me.

“I’ve been enjoying the form we’ve been in and the run we’ve been on.

“I think we still need to improve, our clean sheets haven’t been good enough.

“That’s something we’ve got to work on to get back to that.

“We go into a nice little run with these last three games (at Reading today and at home to Swansea City and Huddersfield Town) before the international break and hopefully we can improve on a couple of those things.”

The Verdict

Cooper has been a key figure a very dependable Millwall backline in the last few seasons and is one of the better performing left footed centre backs in the division.

Cooper will come up against his former club in Reading this afternoon in aiming to climb back into the play-off places.

The Royals have been one of the best sides in the division on their home patch this season, but will be favourites upon arrival.

The Lions are better prepared to deal with matches in quick succession this term, than they have been in recent seasons, after bulking out their squad in preparation for this period of the season, both in the summer and January transfer windows.