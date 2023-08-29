Highlights Leeds United target Glen Kamara is ready to make the switch to Elland Road from Rangers, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Leeds have been closing in on the signing of the Rangers midfielder and have agreed personal terms with the player.

Kamara would be a good signing for Leeds, adding depth, experience, and press resistance to the midfield.

Leeds United target Glen Kamara is "ready to make the switch" to Elland Road from Rangers, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Leeds were said to be closing in on the signing of the Rangers midfielder some time this week, according to a weekend report from Fabrizio Romano.

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post was first to report Leeds' interest in the Finnish international. He claims he could yet be signed on top of Ethan Ampadu to bolster their midfield further. Leeds have seen Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams depart the club this summer to weaken their pool of midfield options.

Jones of GIVEMESPORT, reported earlier in the summer that the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on the 27-year-old for a fee around the £5 million mark.

The link has been around for some time, and refused to go away, with Daniel Farke keen to sign the central-midfielder to bolster his options at the base of his midfield, where 17-year-old Archie Gray and Ampadu have been regularly deployed so far this season in his new-look double-pivot.

Now, the Whites may not be that far off from wrapping it up, as according to Football Insider, they have agreed a deal with the player regarding personal terms, and all that was left was to agree a deal with the Scottish giants. However, according to reports from last week in the Scottish Sun, a £5.5 million deal has been agreed with Rangers for Kamara.

What's the latest on Kamara's move from Rangers to Leeds?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT and outlined the situation regarding Kamara's move as the Friday deadline looms for the Whites, he said: "I really do feel like Kamara is going to be a good fit for Leeds. Looking at their squad and their team selections so far, I feel like having him as an option in the centre of the park is going to be a real asset.

"I know there has been a bit of an issue, reports over the price not being agreed, but the player is in a position where he is ready to make this switch.

"My information, as of Monday night, was that there were no issues and the negotiations were ongoing, so there is still real promise of that deal."

Should they seal the move, the Championship side will have beaten up to 10 clubs to secure his signature, according to Football Insider. Two of those have been revealed, with competition from Coventry City and Middlesbrough emerging earlier this week.

Would Kamara be a good signing for Leeds?

Departures from Elland Road have meant adding quality and depth before the deadline in this area is imperative, with Leeds stretched thin currently, and also lacking in experience.

Kamara has an athletic build, and is fairly strong, but more than anything is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield, with press resistance being the strongest attribute in his repertoire. He also adds experience as well as the technical quality and reasonable combativeness in duels to slot in at the base of Farke’s midfield duo.

Of course, there are other alternatives for the Whites, with recent reports surfacing linking the club to Norwich City's Kenny McLean (Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28/08, 21:17)) and Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, according to a report from German outlet BILD.

However, Kamara is mobile and a good all-rounder in central-midfield and would be more of a sure-thing in English football in terms of adaptation than a player like Tanaka, and it's been a no-brainer addition for the Whites all summer.