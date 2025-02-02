As was the case last January, Hull City have been one of the stories of the winter transfer window in the EFL, with several signings made in order to boost the club's league position in the final months of the season.

After a disastrous beginning to the season under Tim Walter which followed a scatter-gun approach to transfer dealings, Ruben Selles has made an immediate impression on supporters in East Yorkshire, with optimism starting to build once more at the MKM Stadium.

Hull have added the experience of Matt Crooks and Nordin Amrabat to their squad, whilst Eliot Matazo is yet another high-profile but promising £3m addition from AS Monaco, with the Belgian netting on his full debut against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have also bolstered their attack with the signings of Kyle Joseph, Lincoln Henrique, Joe Gelhardt and Louie Barry, with all the latter three signing on loan, with Hull fending off strong competition for the Aston Villa frontman, who previously excelled on loan at Stockport County.

In terms of outgoings, Ryan Giles has returned to Middlesbrough on loan after a long period of inconsistency following his permanent move to HU3 in the summer, whilst Chris Bedia is expected to join BSC Young Boys after agreeing to cut his three-goal loan move short, and Anthony Racioppi, who was signed from the Swiss club in the summer, has completed a loan-to-buy move with 2.Bundesliga promotion hopefuls, FC Koln.

Xavier Simons, who has been linked with QPR, is also expected to depart in what remains of the window, alongside homegrown left-back, Brandon Fleming, who was recently recalled after spending the first half of the season with Doncaster Rovers.

With plenty of encouragement surrounding the club after a strong window thus far, FLW looks at some further scenarios which would satisfy those of a Black and Amber persuasion with Deadline Day on the horizon.

Clarity is provided on Abdus Omur's future

Abdus Omur only signed for Hull last January, for what initially looked like a bargain £2m fee from Trabzonspor, as the Turkish international put in an array of impressive performances, despite the fact they weren't enough to aid Hull's play-off bid under Liam Rosenior.

However, the 2024/25 campaign has been a complete contrast for the 25-year-old, who has struggled with fitness issues and consistency when fit, amid repetitive links of a potential return to the Turkish Süper Lig.

The most recent links to suffice in that regard have come via Turkish news outlet, Aksam, who reported that Besiktas - now managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær - are looking to add Omur to their ranks with a three-and-a-half year contract.

Abdus Omur's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 20 Starts 12 Minutes per Game 54 Big Chances Created 1 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 02/02/25)

Since Selles' arrival on December 6th, the attacking midfielder has made just one start and only three further substitute appearances amid a sickness bug, and his current predicament has worsened after sustaining a meniscus injury.

Although injuries are so often a deal-breaker this late on in the window, the fact the Turkish window ends on February 11 means an exit could still be on the cards, although Hull will hope for sudden clarity as they look to finalise their 25-man squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Fin Burns remains a Hull City player

Centre-back Fin Burns was one of several signings made under Walter in the summer, although the Manchester City loanee was rarely seen under the German, particularly in his most natural position.

However, in recent weeks, the 21-year-old has proven to be a strong asset alongside Alfie Jones at the back, which has seen him play a part in Hull's upturn in fortunes, although he was absent from Saturday's squad against the Potters.

Burns' recent run of three successive league starts were his first since September, although the England youth international has recently admitted that his future remained up in the air ahead of Monday's deadline, despite Selles' desire to see him stay at the MKM.

"I mean, I'm not too sure myself if I'm being honest. There's still a week and a bit of the window left, so those conversations will still have to take place, but ultimately, I'm not too sure myself at the moment."

Fingers crossed for all concerned, those conversations have been positive, and Burns can continue to excel in defence alongside the likes of Jones and Charlie Hughes, who is nearing a return from injury.

Left-back addition could top off a strong transfer window for Hull City

Left-back has been a problem position in HU3 for some time, and despite strong performances from Sean McLoughlin and Matty Jacob, particularly in the 3-0 success over Sheffield United, Hull would add further depth in an ideal world.

Greg Taylor was a target that emerged in the earlier stages of the window amid interest from divisional rivals QPR, before it looked as though Hull were more keen on his namesake and Southampton full-back, Charlie Taylor.

However, fresh developments have emerged that, after a deal was initially agreed between themselves and the Saints, Hull have decided to switch their focus away from the former Leeds United player who was said to be contemplating the move, and aren't said to be pressing forward to sign Millwall's Murray Wallace.

Whilst it may seem unlikely that Taylor, who remains out-of-contract at Celtic in June, will make a switch to the MKM in the final days of the window, advancements could be made if Brendan Rodgers is able to secure the permanent signing of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal between now and Monday's deadline.

Selles has understandably declared that if Hull aren't able to add bodies at left-back, there is no need for concern, although the addition of the 27-year-old who has helped keep over 10 clean sheets in all competitions for the Bhoys this term as well as carrying a creative threat down the flank, would top off an excellent window for the Spaniard.

"I think we have more than enough with Sean (McLoughlin) and Matty (Jacob) there, but obviously, it's not a position that we completely closed," he said after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Mark Robins' side.