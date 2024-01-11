Highlights Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray wants to keep Jordan James at the club, but acknowledges that every player has a price.

James has attracted interest from Atalanta and they are willing to pay over £4m for the Welsh international.

Mowbray emphasizes the importance of keeping their best young players, but also recognizes that selling a player for a good price can help improve the team.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he would like to keep Jordan James at the club, although he acknowledged that every player has a price.

Birmingham City face battle to keep Jordan James

Blues endured a miserable period under Wayne Rooney, with the team dropping down the Championship table, to the extent that they are now just six points above the relegation zone.

Despite their struggles, there was one positive under Rooney, as James seemed to develop and improve under the former DC United chief.

And, his performances have caught the eye, with reports revealing that Atalanta are keen to bring the Welsh international to Serie A, in a deal that would be worth in excess of £4m.

So far, a deal hasn’t been agreed, but Blues face a battle to keep hold of the academy graduate, who has a deal at St. Andrew’s that runs until the summer of 2025.

Tony Mowbray discusses Jordan James' future

It remains to be seen whether Blues do cash in on the player, but, speaking to Birmingham World, Mowbray made it clear he is a fan of the player, but he recognises that some decisions will be out of his hands.

“The ideal scenario is to keep hold of your best players. Talking about ambition, it goes against it selling your best young players. I don’t know much about the young man other than I’ve seen him in training and he looks very powerful. I also watched the game against Hull City and he had one or two really positive drives on the ball.

“My hope would be that we'll be keeping our best young players because we’re trying to build a football club. As I've said, you have to fill the club with talent – if he’s already here, then let's keep him.

“What I must add to that, of course, is every player has a price. Every player has an opportunity to demand they want to leave. Sometimes in the history of my management career, I've sold players to improve the team. If you sell a player and get X amount of pounds, then get four players in with that, your team is getting better.

“I'm open to all scenarios. I don't sit here and think, 'We have to keep this kid', because if the kid knocks on my door and says he wants to go and it's right for the football club, why wouldn't you improve your football club? At this moment, though, my first message to anybody would be that we need to keep our best players.”

Birmingham City set for big January window

Even though Mowbray may want to keep James, the reality is that Blues’ FFP position means they may have to sell for the right price for the benefit of the club.

Related 5 ideal Jordan James replacements Birmingham City must consider if he leaves for Atalanta Birmingham City midfielder, Jordan James has been linked with a move to Atalanta. We have identified five potential replacements for the midfielder.

Of course, a sale would also free up more funds for the new boss, and whilst he is just getting to grips with the squad, he will no doubt have his eye on a few new signings.

Mowbray’s appointment is with the long-term in mind, but Rooney’s struggles show that you need to get results on the board quickly, so it will be interesting to see how the window plays out.