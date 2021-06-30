‘My hero already’ – Many Barnsley fans react as Markus Schopp sends message

Another managerial change has taken place at Oakwell with Barnsley appointing Markus Schopp as their new Head Coach.

After narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Valerien Ismael caught the eye and decided to move to West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley weren’t on the lookout for a new manager for too long, though, with the club moving quickly to appoint Markus Schopp as their new boss.

Schopp was in charge of TSV Hartberg for three years and led the club to a seventh-placed finish in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

The 47-year-old, who 56 appearances for Austria as a player, also played for the likes of Sturm Graz, Brescia and Red Bull Salzburg.

He’s since moved into management and taken charge of Sturm Graz II and Hartberg, and is now preparing for life in English football.

Barnsley have a posted a video on Twitter of Schopp delivering his first words to fans, saying: “I look forward to start working with the team.

“It’s a great honour to be here. There is so much tradition in England, and it’s good to be part of it. I will do my best to get us to where we want to be.”

Here’s how fans reacted to Schopp’s first words…

Nice to see you good luck for the new season now go sign some quality players so you can get us to the promise land coyr — u mighty reds mick tomo (@delboy2929) June 30, 2021

Love you I’m already over my ex — BARNSLLEEYYYY and 2121 (@BFCLucasjack) June 29, 2021

'Can't look forward to working with the team', ah, bless! 😍😂🥺😁 Welcome and good luck! Glad to have someone in straight away to get underway instead of waiting last minute! — Dr Gaby Wolferink 🏡💚 (@drgabywolferink) June 29, 2021

He looks like Aragorn from lord of the rings. Good luck mate, work hard, that’s all we want. — Neil (@neilmeynell) June 29, 2021

Come on schopp take us to that next step the promised land — paz48 (@rayzor1971) June 29, 2021

Good luck,just give 100%….thats all we ask.COYR — Tykes2608 (@Tykes26081) June 29, 2021

Good luck Markus.👏👍 — Ritchie Hazelhurst (@richardhazelhu2) June 29, 2021

I can't look forward to start working with the team 😂😂 My hero already. https://t.co/S2MMOhbGGJ — Marbella Reds (@MThemreds) June 29, 2021