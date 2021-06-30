Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘My hero already’ – Many Barnsley fans react as Markus Schopp sends message

Published

1 hour ago

on

Another managerial change has taken place at Oakwell with Barnsley appointing Markus Schopp as their new Head Coach.

After narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Valerien Ismael caught the eye and decided to move to West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley weren’t on the lookout for a new manager for too long, though, with the club moving quickly to appoint Markus Schopp as their new boss.

Schopp was in charge of TSV Hartberg for three years and led the club to a seventh-placed finish in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

The 47-year-old, who 56 appearances for Austria as a player, also played for the likes of Sturm Graz, Brescia and Red Bull Salzburg.

He’s since moved into management and taken charge of Sturm Graz II and Hartberg, and is now preparing for life in English football.

Barnsley have a posted a video on Twitter of Schopp delivering his first words to fans, saying: “I look forward to start working with the team.

“It’s a great honour to be here. There is so much tradition in England, and it’s good to be part of it. I will do my best to get us to where we want to be.”

Here’s how fans reacted to Schopp’s first words…


