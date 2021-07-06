‘My heart was not ready’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Sunderland fans react to message from departing player

Chris Maguire has sent a message to former club Sunderland after his departure, which has caused a stir among many Black Cats fans.

The 32-year-old winger signed from Bury in 2018 and quickly became a key player at the Stadium of Light – scoring 20 goals and providing 20 assists in his first two seasons with the North East club.

Maguire found opportunities harder to come by under Lee Johnson but still added nine goals and seven assists last term as he helped his side reach the play-offs.

Even so, the Scotsman was one of a number of senior players that the Black Cats released at the end of their contracts this summer.

With the winger’s official departure from the club coming at the end of June, he took to Instagram recently to send a message to Sunderland and the Stadium of Light faithful.

Even when he’d fallen out of favour last season, Maguire remained a popular figure among large parts of the North East club’s fanbase and the decision to bring him back into the fold late on was one that supporters had been calling for.

It’s no surprise then that his departing message has caused a stir among Black Cats fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

You were on of the genuine ones Chris

Honoured you played in the red & white stripes https://t.co/Pd0lkEkI1F — Dave Wood (@DaveWood16) July 5, 2021

Another one of the ‘luxury players’ that was under appreciated. Donny away, play off semi final v Pompey, the hat trick at home, countless other screamers and assists. Wish he’d had more of a chance under Johnson. Fond memories! 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/CPKUYS8OXN — Matthew Powell (@Powell_Matthew) July 5, 2021

Definition of a cult hero. One of few we’ll look back on fondly when we’re…still in League One in 34 years https://t.co/J1d4bfvgpx — Stephen Kennedy (@Scrivener30) July 5, 2021

my heart was not ready 😥 https://t.co/IA2YzgDN2R — emily (@emilyxfraser) July 5, 2021